The most exciting Android phone of the year finally has a release date

The Galaxy Note 9 and Pixel 3 are going to be two of the hottest Android handsets in the second half of the year, but there’s an even more exciting device in the works and we finally know when it will launch. If all goes according to plan, that is. After reports detailed a delay a few days ago, the first ever phone coming from camera company RED is now slated for a November 2nd release date.

The information comes from a blog post on the company’s site, which explains the current roadmap for the Hydrogen One phone. Only the aluminum versions will be ready to ship on November 2nd, with three carriers listed on the site, including AT&T and Verizon in the US and Telcel in Mexico. The phone will cost $1,295, which is a very steep but unsurprising price point for the phone.

If you’ve already preordered the handset, you should receive it on October 9th, with black aluminum shipping first, followed by Titanium. Carriers, meanwhile, won’t begin shipping Titanium versions until next year.

However, a few lucky testers will be able to get their hands on a pre-release version of the phone as soon as early September:

August 31st thru September 11th. This is the release date for the Houdini Developer’s Model. There will be an event at RED Studios Hollywood to kick off delivery of this program on August 31st. Quantities for Houdini are EXTREMELY Limited. I guarantee there will not be enough slots for all that want to jump in so read carefully and then email as soon as you can if you want in. 1st come 1st serve. If you already signed up for Houdini, just confirm you are OK with the change in the program.

To qualify for the beta trial, you should already have a preorder in place. The full terms and conditions for the program are available at this link.