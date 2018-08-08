‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Easter egg could be a huge spoiler for ‘Avengers 4’

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the dead Avengers in Infinity War, as well as other fan-favorite characters who perished before and after the snap, are totally not dead. Yes, the directors and writers of the third and fourth Avengers movies would like everyone to think the deaths are final, because, let’s face it, the Infinity War cliffhanger and ensuing suspense is a surefire way for Disney to make even more cash off the Avengers franchise.

But the dead Avengers did not die, and we have one more Easter egg to show you that might turn out to be a huge spoiler for Avengers 4. Speaking of spoilers, I’ll point out that Ant-Man and the Wasp spoilers do follow below, so you can avoid this revelation if you haven’t seen the movie yet.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, we find Scott Lang nearing the end of his two-year house arrest term, which has been incredibly difficult for him. To keep himself entertained, he taught himself magic by watching online videos, and uses what he learned throughout the movie. Specifically, Ant-Man relies on misdirection to escape his pursuers.

But many of us may not have noticed a clever detail the writers included in the dialogue. A video tutorial about magic tricks has this line in it: “Snap your fingers. That gets them to look over there. Now that is misdirection. Easy-peasy.”

Snap. Your. Fingers.

I missed it too.

To get back to Infinity War, Thanos snaps his fingers the moment he acquires all the Infinity Stones, and that’s when half the population of the known universe turns to ashes, our favorite characters included.

But the Ant-Man line above might be a sneaky way for Marvel to highlight their misdirection. Snap a glove here and make the audience think that everyone is dead, when in fact that might not be a case.

Sure, the Easter egg might be just Marvel toying with fans, and this would be A+ trolling right here. But, as the Express points out, there are fan theories that say the heroes aren’t dead in spite what we saw on the screen. They’re merely trapped in a different dimension or inside the Soul Stone. We know that Gamora is not dead herself, as Marvel already confirmed as much. But we do know she’s trapped in the Soul Stone for the time being.

Now, we do know that Marvel insisted on having a particular scene in the credits at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, the scene that tells us what happens to these characters during the snap. The short version is that Scott ends up in the Quantum Realm, with no tether to the real world.

We also know that, through his actions at the end of the movie, Doctor Strange ensured that not only does Iron Man survive the fight, but that Scott actually goes to the Quantum Realm right before the snap. That’s because Doctor Strange knows there’s just one version of the future where they prevail over Thanos, and he’s merely arranging all the puzzle pieces for the eventual win.

With all that in mind, it’s clear that both Iron Man and Ant-Man have essential plays set up for them in Avengers 4. Now, since we started with the Ant-Man Easter egg, some theories say Ant-Man might be able to use the Quantum Realm to help undo the deaths — or “deaths” if everyone’s just trapped in the Soul Stone.

On the other hand, the more prevalent Avengers 4 theory is that some time traveling will be required to revive the dead. Again, Ant-Man seems to be involved in it. If that’s the case, then the Easter egg above is just Marvel trolling fans looking for Avengers 4 clues in this year’s films.