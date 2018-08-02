We’re exactly one week away from seeing Samsung unveil its new Galaxy Note 9 flagship phone and to be perfectly frank, we’re sort of already over it. We know almost everything there is to know about Samsung’s upcoming to flagship phone and just as expected, we’re underwhelmed. Samsung chose to coast through 2018, launching next-generation Galaxy flagship phones that look exactly like their predecessors and offer few, if any, compelling new features. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were basically “S” upgrades like Apple used to make, offering power and performance boosts stuffed into the same design as last year. The new Galaxy Note 9 will have nearly the same specs as Samsung’s latest Galaxy S phones, but it’ll also pack a few nifty new features, which is more than we can say for the S9 and S9+. The problem, however, is the new features that have leaked so far, like an updated S Pen stylus with Bluetooth, aren’t terribly intriguing.

That’s one of many reasons we’re so excited about the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. While Samsung’s 2018 flagship smartphone lineup is boring and uninspired, the company is poised to start off 2019 with a bang. The Galaxy S10 is expected to be a complete overhaul from top to bottom, and if it ends up looking anything at all like the phone featured in the video below, we’re truly in store for something special.

Some graphic designers who like to dream up unreleased smartphones let their creativity get the best of them. YouTube user Concept Creator, on the other hand, likes to stay rooted in reality. His designs that showcase various unreleased smartphones are always based on real reports and leaks, so they often give us a very good idea of what to expect when a new phone finally launches.

In the case of the Galaxy S10, it’s still very early. The phone is expected to be unveiled more than five months from now, and we haven’t seen any leaks at this point that show off the phone’s new design. All we have to go by are various rumblings and speculation, but Concept Creator is doing the best he could with the info we have right now.

He’s currently in the process of mocking up a full Galaxy S10 concept, but he recently posted a video to tease the work he’s done so far. And just from this teaser video alone, we’re already drooling. Here’s the video of his Galaxy S10 concept:

While it certainly looks gorgeous, the phone teased in the video above is probably a bit ambitious. We’re expecting the Galaxy S10 to feature an updated all-screen design with much smaller bezels above and below the display, but they won’t be completely eliminated like they are on the Galaxy S10 concept pictured here. It should be pretty close, however, and this in-display fingerprint sensor also means the annoying sensor from the back of the phone will be eliminated, just as it is on the concept phone above.

Samsung is rumored to be considering a CES 2019 launch for its new Galaxy S10 series, which means the phones could be unveiled as soon as the second week of January.