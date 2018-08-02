Galaxy Note 9 price leaks again, and it’s still expensive

In exactly a week from now, the Galaxy Note 9 will finally become official, although it’s not like we expect any surprises from Samsung. We know everything there is to know about the handset, including design details, specs, and retail availability.

The phone’s price was leaked a bunch of times already, for various international markets, and we have one more leak that paints the same picture. The Galaxy Note 9 will cost you a pretty penny, as we’re looking at Samsung’s most expensive phone to date.

A few days ago, Samsung released its earnings report for the June quarter, revealing that the Galaxy S9 isn’t selling as well as the company hoped. Samsung’s record-setting streak came to a halt, as the company posted a 4% drop in revenue for the period. In the same press release, Samsung teased the Galaxy S10 and its first foldable phone, but also dropped this Galaxy Note 9 detail:

Samsung will seek to expand sales by introducing a new Galaxy Note earlier than usual, which offers exceptional performance for a reasonable price.

I don’t know what Samsung considers “reasonable,” but $1,000 isn’t it. Because multiple reports claim the phone will cost more than that $1,000 psychological mark.

The latest leak comes from Malaysia, where a store already listed the price for the Galaxy Note 9. SoyaCincau reports the 128GB version costs 4,299 MYR ($1,054), while the 512GB version is priced at 5,099 ($1,250) — see image at the end of this post. These seem to be in line with other Note 9 price leaks, for Europe and Korea.

The US price hasn’t leaked so far, but you can expect the phone to cost more than last year’s Note 8, which had an initial price of $950. Samsung is already rumored to offer early buyers interesting deals, including a free pair of AKG headphones or considerable in-game currency for Fortnite for Android ($100 to $150 worth of V-Bucks).

The Galaxy Note 9 should be available for preorder soon after the August 9th keynote and will hit stores in multiple markets on August 24th, according to multiple sources.

Image Source: Soyacincau