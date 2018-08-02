This Best Buy sale is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch is proving to be a slow-burn success for Apple, even if it’s not the iPhone replacement that some analysts first thought. Although the basic formula has remained the same since the initial launch, the Series 3 edition launched in September last year brought important improvements, most notably cellular connectivity so that you can untether it from your iPhone.

Unfortunately, the new features came with a new pricetag, and the Apple Watch Series 3 normally costs $399, which is a whole bunch of money to spend on an accessory for your $1,000 iPhone. Today is no normal day, however, and Best Buy has a huge discount on the Apple Watches, bringing the cheapest Apple Watch Series 3 down to $299, and taking $250 off the more expensive models.

The discounts apply to every model of the Apple Watch, and the amount you save scales with how expensive the model you choose is. The 38mm Apple Watch with GPS, cellular, and an aluminum case is the cheapest version at $299, a $100 discount from the $399 regular price. The 42mm version also gets a $100 discount, which means it starts at $329. The more expensive Apple Watch versions with a stainless steel case get a $150 discount, while the Apple Watch Edition gets a $250 discount. Sure, that means that the most expensive version still costs $1,099 — about the same price as a cheaper MacBook! — but we’ll take the discounts where we can get them.

The discounts are part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day program, so, as the name would suggest, they’re only going to last for today. If you’ve been on the fence about buying an Apple Watch, this sale is a no-brainer — it’s the cheapest we’ve seen the Apple Watch, and you get free two-day shipping and the peace of mind of buying from a big retailer.