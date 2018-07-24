The ‘Galaxy X’ is supposedly Samsung’s first gaming phone – and it doesn’t fold

For about two years now, we’ve come to know the first foldable smartphone from Samsung as the “Galaxy X.” The name came up in a flurry of reports detailing the upcoming device, and the moniker was spotted on Samsung’s own website a few months ago. It turns out, however, that the Galaxy X might not be the name of Samsung’s first foldable handset. Instead, the Galaxy X might be Samsung’s first “gaming” smartphone, according to a new report. Can’t it be both?

A leaker from China who has been known to post accurate information about unreleased products in the past went on a tirade on Twitter the other day about Samsung’s future smartphone lines. Among other things, he said that Samsung is preparing a gaming smartphone and that the foldable smartphone isn’t named Galaxy X. The implication seems to be that the Galaxy X moniker is reserved for the gaming phone.

That said, a Wall Street Journal report from a few days ago said Samsung will launch its first foldable handset in 2019, adding, among other things, that it’ll target gamers. From the story, emphasis ours:

The foldable-screen phone would create an entirely new product category and become Samsung’s third flagship device, alongside its primary Galaxy S and large-size Galaxy Note lineups, several of the people say. The initial rollout would be on a smaller scale, targeting specific markets like mobile gamers. If successful, it would pave the way for a broader commercial debut in the second half of 2019, these people say.

The Journal never mentioned any product names in its report.

Considering that companies including Razer and Asus have launched their own over the top Android smartphones for gaming, it’s not surprising to hear that Samsung is interested in making such a device as well. But let’s not forget that an Android gaming smartphone would also be a flagship Android device that would deliver a stellar performance overall, not just for gaming. So, at least in theory, the Galaxy X could be both a gaming device and a foldable handset. Of course, that’s just speculation for the moment, as the leaker did not reveal any details about this Samsung gaming phone other that it will apparently be called the Galaxy X.