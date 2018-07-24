Yup, the Galaxy Note 9 will be really expensive

It was only the other day that we showed you a Galaxy Note 9 leak from Europe that said the phone might cost €1,029 (128GB) and €1,279 (512GB), making the new Samsung flagship the most expensive handset in Samsung’s history. That’s $1,204 and $1,497 at current rates, although you shouldn’t expect a direct conversion for the US price of the handset.

A second report from the region indicates the price leak is accurate, providing an even higher entry price for the handset.

Yesterday’s report from Italian site Tutto Android said these leaked prices might increase by the time the phone is released next month. German blog WinFuture, an accurate source in the past, offers a similar pricing structure.

The site says the Galaxy Note 9 will be available in 128GB and 512GB storage options, which is certainly an improvement over previous models. The cheaper model will sell for €1,050 ($1,229), while the 512GB version will cost €1,250 ($1,463).

Again, the European prices include VAT, while US pricing doesn’t. That said, you probably can expect the Galaxy Note 9 to cost around $1,000. Last year’s model was priced at $950 at launch, or €999.

From the looks of it, Samsung is about to add up to €50 on top of the Note 8’s price, at least in Europe, so you can expect a similar increase in other markets.

WinFuture doesn’t mention any preorder or launch dates for the handset, but most reports say the phone’s release date is August 24th, with preorders likely to kick off soon after the August 9th launch event is over.

As before, we’ll remind you that Samsung will probably have several deals in place to lower the price of the Galaxy Note 9. The next best thing would be waiting a few months for the price to drop, as carriers will certainly include the Galaxy Note 9 in a variety of Black Friday and Christmas sales.