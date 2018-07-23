All the new Galaxy Note 9 leaks and rumors you missed this weekend

We’re less than three weeks away from Samsung’s August 9th Galaxy Note 9 press conference, but that doesn’t mean we’re done with Note 9 leaks. In fact, a considerable number of new rumors popped online over the weekend, although most of them merely confirmed what we already knew about the phone.

Spoiler alert, the Galaxy Note 9 is not going to bring over any surprises. It’s a phone that’ll look a lot like the Galaxy Note 8, but pack feature consistent with what the Galaxy S9+ has to offer. Add a redesigned S Pen on top of the S9+, a different camera orientation, and a bigger battery, and you end up with this year’s flagship Note model.

With that in mind, let’s check out all the new leaks.

Galaxy Note 9 unboxing video

Of all the leaks we saw this weekend, this one-minute YouTube has to be the best. Not only do we get to see the retail box of the handset, complete with specs and, but also the retail version of the Galaxy Note 9. We saw at least one prototype get leaked in previous leaks, but this one looks like the real deal.

Bixby 2.0

A report from The Bell tells us that the Galaxy Note 9 will ship with a new version of Bixby. That’s Samsung’s voice-based personal assistant that went up to version 2.0. The new assistant, which will hopefully hit all compatible Galaxy S and Note models in the future, will deliver improved voice recognition features, third-party app integration, and better artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Bixby will be at the center of Samsung’s smart home, as it’ll connect with all the intelligent devices Samsung makes, including TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and the rumored Bixby speaker.

Huge battery confirmed

It wasn’t too long ago that we learned that the Galaxy Note 9’s rear camera orientation is a result of Samsung’s need to increase the battery capacity of the phone. The Galaxy S9+ has a vertical dual camera and a 3,500 mAh battery. The Note 9 will have a horizontal dual-camera like the Note 8, and a 4,000 mAh.

Image Source: Anatel

A certification from the Brazilian telecommunication regulator Anatel now confirms the battery capacity of the handset. It’s 4,000 mAh, just as the previous leaks said, which means the phone should deliver excellent battery life.

Galaxy Note 9 colors

Press renders showing two of the Galaxy Note 9’s launch colors also leaked, including the Coral Blue version below, posted online by MySmartPrice:

Image Source: MySmartPrice

Here’s the Lilac Purple version of the phone, as shared by Dutch site NieuweMobiel:

Image Source: NieuweMobiel

The same Dutch site also created the following GIF image that shows the differences between the Note 9 and the note 8:

Image Source: NieuweMobiel

Galaxy Note 9 release date

Both renders above show the same date on the screen, August 24th. If that date sounds familiar that’s because we’ve seen quite a few reports that said the handset would launch on Friday, August 24th, in various markets, Korea included. The phone should be available for preorders for at least a week before that August 24th launch day, if not more.

Wireless Charger Duo

The Galaxy Note 9 supports wireless charging out of the box, but you still need to buy a separate charger. In case you’re also going to buy a Galaxy Watch, then you might consider purchasing the Wireless Charger Duo that was just leaked.

This is the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (EP-N6100) for the Galaxy Note 9. Charges the Galaxy Watch alongside the phone. pic.twitter.com/VnP10xAhvb — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 21, 2018

The accessory charges two devices at the same time, including two phones at the same time, which might be a good reason to get it. Also, of course, Samsung made a gadget that charges multiple devices.