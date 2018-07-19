Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free had some real gems in it, and a few of them are actually still available as free downloads if you missed it. Of course, we’ve got a fresh list for you on Thursday, and you’ll find eight premium apps that are freebies for a limited time. Check out the full roundup below, and don’t forget these sales could end at any time.

Universal Search Engine

Normally $0.99.

Featured on Yahoo, AppShopper and 148Appps.com !

Search on Internet in Smart and optimized way

A powerful App to get the Top search result from six different search engine in Single App . ——————————————————————————————-

Advantage of this App:-

* Save a lot of time of User

* NO need to browse from different website ,

* A lot of search results from different websites ——————————————————————————————-

Key feature of App:-

* Search results from Google

* Search results from Bing

* Search results from Yahoo

* Search results from Duckduckgo.com

* Search results from Ask.com

* Search results from AOL.com

** This App show top results from search engine and show it within the app . You can open that results within the App . ——————————————————————————————-

** Only one time input to search from all different search engine .

** Easily switch to another search engine result .

** No need to fill same thing Again . it will search automatically for your text .

** you can also open the link of search results within the App . ——————————————————————————————-

** A must have App for the people who frequently use search engine .

** You need not to open different search homepage to find optimized results . This App will do it for you automatically.

** Easy to use App.

** This App will change the way of searching on Internet to get best results . Thank you !!

FitKeeper Weight Lifting Log

$11.99 “Beginner I – Gain muscle” in-app purchase is currently free

Get a fitness body, gain in health and enjoy your progress with FitKeeper. FitKeeper is the ultimate fitness app for tracking your gym workouts. Complete, intuitive and with functionalities that will facilitate monitoring your evolution in the gym and encourage you to continue improving in weightlifting at any level. – Get access to hundreds of exercises graphically explained, described by our experts in health, fitness and physical shape. – Show everybody your progress! Share a summary of your training in the main Social Networks: Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. – Measure your transformation in each exercise and muscle group with clear and complete graphics, which will allow you to observe your evolution in the gym in the coming weeks, months or years. – Apple Health Sync (Body weight and burned kcal). Gain muscle mass or lose weight by improving your body composition through weightlifting training with FitKeeper. – Lose fat or gain muscle and strength with routines designed by professionals, adapted to your intensity level, specific for men or women. – Use the built-in Calendar to control when you go to the gym and what muscles you train each day. – Get access to the History to see all the summaries of your trainings, and share them whenever you want. – You can finally say goodbye to your notebook! If you spend time registering your workouts differently, don’t worry. With FitKeeper you can add past workouts very easily. – Register your workouts as you perform the exercises on the fly, or create your own routine in advance with the hundreds of exercises that FitKeeper put at your disposal. – You will always have the last record of an exercise when you enter new data, that way you will always know how much you lifted last time and how many series and repetitions you made. – Add your own exercises in a simple way, give them a muscle group, a photo and record them like any other. – Control your rest between sets easily and quickly with the timer integrated in the App. – Add notes to the exercises you track during training. Write down how you were doing on a certain exercise, if you were fatigued that day, and any other detail you consider relevant. -Your registrations can be backed up. Perform a backup periodically and if you change your phone or operating system, you won’t lose anything! – You won’t find better graphs in any other Fitness App. To keep improving, it is essential to know how you progress over time, and with the graphs of FitKeeper you can see it in detail. You can download FitKeeper for free and enjoy a free trial. We are not going to make any charge to you before, during or after the trial. We work to continue improving and your support is very important for us. We want you to feel stronger than ever! You can decide to be a FREE user and dispose of some functionalities, or you can pay a PRO subscription and unlock all the functionalities.

Touch & Translate

Normally $4.99.

With Touch & Translate, you will be able to translate words and phrases in your safari browser between over 100 languages with just a touch. Translations between the following languages are supported:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu

Purely Vegan

Normally $1.99.

Simple vegan recipes with strictly vegan ingredients. That’s Purely Vegan. Whether you’re dipping your toes into vegan eating or have been living the lifestyle for years and just need some new ideas, Purely Vegan has you covered. Purely Vegan includes 67 vegan recipes across four main categories: Breakfast, Sides, Soup, Salad, and Bread, and Main Dishes. The recipes vary in flavor, style, and difficulty, but all can be made by any level of home chef and only require the most basic of vegan ingredients. They’re designed to be quick, easy, and unpretentious. Some of the staple proteins may not be familiar to non-vegans, so we’ve included short breakdowns on the nutrients they provide, where they can best be used, and how to find them outside of your local grocery store. We’re constantly working on new recipes as well, so stay tuned! Features: – 67 strictly vegan recipes.

– Full recipe sharing via Messages, AirDrop, or email.

– App launcher support.

SatFinder Pro

Normally $3.99.

SatFinder PRO is a professional tool for tuning your satellite antenna. Description:

You no longer need to search for desired satellite, just press “Power” button, point your iOS device towards the sky and watch all available satellites of your location. This program also is a transponders data base of all TV/RADIO satellites in the world. You can easily find a satellite parameters. Features:

– Sort by satellite

– Search by channel name, radio name, provider name

– Sort by frequency

– Sort by Ku & C -bands

– Displaying the channel name, radio station, a provider with the link to the official site, encoding display

– Displaying a frequency, polarization, FEC and Symbol Rate

– Azimuth, Elevation, LNB Skew angels for the desired satellite

– Smart satellite search with sound indication

– Manual compass for iPods

– Push notifications about database update every 10 days!

– List of favorites

– Satellite calculator An enormous data base. More than 12,800 video channels, 3900 radio stations and 180 Internet service providers Usage instructions:

– For best accuracy hold your device in portrait position

– Tap on “Power” button

– Make some device movements for compas calibration if needed

– Look at device display and try to get 180° at “Heading” indicator if you are in the northern hemisphere and 0° if you are in the southern hemisphere. All available satellites should be appear

– Now you can easily move your device and find desired satellite. It will be a real satellite position in the sky Also available lite version without augmented reality feature at http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/satellite-transponders/id488579989

Bike ME:Extreme 3D Biking Game

Normally $0.99.

Feel the rush in the most exciting infinite play game yet! Choose from five stylish characters, jump on your bicycle and experience cutting edge 3D action as you ride through this adrenaline-fueled world. Enjoy the multiplayer feature and play with friends from all over the world! Execute tricks as you go to earn more points. The more you play the more you earn! Download now to start the adventure!

● Play with friends from around the world with state of the art PVP

● iPhone 7 Compatible

● Colorful and Vivid HD Graphics

● Endless Gameplay

● Simple swipe and tilt controls are easy to use

● Fast and frenzied iPhone experience

What our players are saying:

“This game is some much fun, I can’t stop playing!”

“If this game cost $10 I would pay it, so much fun!”

“This one of outstanding new game, hands down.”

“Most addicting game I have ever played.”

Return Man

Normally $0.99.

Funnest football game you can download for free!

– Compete with friends to see who can return the ball for the most yards

– Run past defenders and unlock secret levels as you reach more yards

– Use gamecenter to challenge friends

– You don’t need WIFI to play this game so you can play whenever you want! Write a review and tell us what we can do to make Return Man better!

AutoProPlus

Normally $4.99.

autopro® is an app for your iPhone to monitor your cars current health. autopro® requires iOS 6.0 or above. autopro® requires ELM327 compatible WiFi OBD2 scan tool. Please verify that your car is OBD2 compliant. autopro® works with any car or truck that has a CAN BUS or manufactured since 2008 or with third-party ELM 327 devices Main features*: Cloud URL: http://itsautopro.com/cloud Dashboard: – Real-time data from cars computers Car Health: – Check Engine Answers – Emissions Results – Pending Codes – Emissions System Monitor – Gas Cost -O2 Sensors (Lamda Included) Location – Check locations around you: garage, gas station, hotel, restaurant, etc, and get direction – Save your car location Additional Functions: – Multiple car support – Data logging *Note: Not all OBD2 compliant vehicles will have support for all of the parameters.

SnapFun Pro

Normally $0.99.

The most funny app in the world! Show the world your magic via amazing looking collages you have never seen in any other apps！

Looking cooler than any of your friends, making your whole family laugh out loudly just need one thing: grab your camera and take photos with SnapFun Pro! To be the Hero, the Villain, the Monster, everything you have ever wanted before! SnapFun Pro contains:

– NO advertising, NO watermark, and include 6 FREE pose packs.

– Various fancy collages like Monster, Fantasy, Fun, Holiday, Magic, Beard, Animal, Travel, Wings, Demon, Headdress…

– New portfolios will be added soon.

– More filter functions make your photos cooler.

– Quick and easy selfie.

– Provide poses for instruction,challenging your imagination.

– Let your friends see your creation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Dropbox, Flickr, Tumblr… You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it!

Truly worth every cent!

