iOS 12 developer beta 4 is available for download right now

Continuing with the onwards march of progress, Apple has just released the fourth developer beta of iOS 12 for developers and bug-loving masochists to download right now.

If you’re already on the developer test profile, you should see the iOS developer beta 4 update available for download already; if you’re yet to give your device over to the perils of buggy test software, read on to find out how to make the jump. We’re still digging through to see if there are any significant changes, but if you’re the kind of person who is already on the iOS 12 developer beta channel, you’re probably going to want to update right now.

iOS 12 developer beta 3 is currently available — as the name would suggest — to developers. If you have an Apple developer account, you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll download the developer profile, which will let you install the iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

Even though iOS 12 betas have been impressively stable so far, you have to remember that you’re still downloading test software. You shouldn’t put it on any device that you rely on day-to-day — and if you do, don’t complain if something vital decides to stop working at an inconvenient time. Anecdotal reports from forums already indicate that there’s problems with sending SMS texts and GPS location on some devices, in addition to the usual complaints about battery life.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to check is whether your device is compatible. As we already mentioned, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: