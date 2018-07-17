Google Assistant’s new visual snapshot will give you a rundown of your entire day

Even with all of the tools at our disposal, it can be difficult to keep track of all the tasks we need to complete, people we need to meet, emails we need to send, and places we need to be on any given day. What we need is a mobile hub where we can see our entire day at a glance, and that’s exactly what Google is adding to Google Assistant this week. If you struggle to manage your daily workload, you’re going to want to check this out.

On Tuesday, Google announced a new feature for the Google Assistant app called visual snapshot, which “provides curated, helpful information based on the time of day, location, and your recent interactions with the Assistant, and will be available on Android and iOS devices in all languages supported by the Google Assistant.”

Virtually everything you could want to know about your day will be included in the visual snapshot. Travel times will always appears at the top of the page, letting you know exactly how long it will take you to get home, get to work, or arrive at a meeting. Keep scrolling down and you’ll find your agenda, reminders, restaurant and movie reservations, stocks, upcoming bills, scheduled deliveries, and suggestions of popular apps.

If you’re on an Android device, all you have to do to access the visual overview is tap the new icon in the top right corner of the screen after pulling up Google Assistant. iOS users with the Google Assistant app will see their personal updates as soon as they open the app. More features will come to visual snapshot in the future as well, such as an overview of notes and lists from other apps, and a reminder for where you parked.

Visual snapshot will begin rolling out on iOS and Android devices this week.