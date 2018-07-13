New video showcases the Porsche Taycan on a high-speed test track in Germany

For years, the working name of Porsche’s answer to Tesla’s Model S was the Mission E. Just about a month ago, however, Porsche announced that its all-electric sports car will officially be called the Porsche Taycan. While I’m not a big fan of the name, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Taycan remains an absolute beast of a machine.

Set to be priced somewhere in the $85,000 range, Porsche’s forthcoming EV will reportedly feature a 0-62 MPH time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed well above 155 MPH. Beyond that, the Taycan will be able to travel 310 miles on a single charge and, thanks to a network of high-voltage superchargers, will be able to recharge up to 250 miles of range after just 20 minutes.

With 2019 creeping up on us and the Taycan release inching closer with each passing month, we’ve started to see an uptick in spy shots and track footage of Taycan prototypes over the past few weeks. The most recent example features a Porsche Taycan prototype on a track at the Nurburgring complex in Germany.

As you’ll see in the video below, the Taycan handles tough corners with ease and appears to deliver the type of performance car enthusiasts have come to expect from Porsche over the past few decades.

Just a few weeks ago, Porsche let Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine take the Taycan for a quick test drive in Los Angeles. Levine couldn’t help but gush over the car, but seeing as how he’s a huge Porsche aficionado, you might want to take his opinion with a grain of salt.

“Porsche people are not normal,” Levine said, “because we want more out of driving. The problem with electric cars a lot of times is that they just don’t have a soul, and they don’t have a beating heart. And this actually does, which is amazing to me.”

Video of Levine’s test drive can be seen below.