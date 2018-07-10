The cheap Surface-branded iPad rival you wanted is a Go

It was just the other day that we relayed a rumor saying Microsoft might launch its cheapest Surface tablet yet, and the computer is already here.

Microsoft unveiled the $399 Surface Go a few hours ago, a Windows 10 S tablet that’s supposed to compete directly against Apple’s cheapest iPad, and all the Chromebooks out there.

With an 1800 x 1200 10-inch PixelSense Display, the Surface Go is Microsoft’s smallest Surface yet. It’s also extremely thin at 8.3mm and weighs just 1.15 pounds.

The device is supposed to offer you quick access to a Windows 10 experience, whether you go for the lighter “S” version or the full Windows 10 operating system.

It doesn’t have the fastest processor in town, which may limit its powers, but the 7th-gen Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y does allow a fanless design and should be enough to run Office apps and browse the web. The battery should last for about nine hours according to Microsoft, which is more than decent for a tablet.

Unlike the $329 iPad it’s going against, the Surface Go has a lot more ports, including a Surface Connect port for charging and docking, a USB-C 3.1 for data and charging, and a microSD card reader.

For $399, you get the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity. Pony up an extra $150 and all that doubles — you get 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. An LTE model should be available later this year.

While the Surface Go does have the Surface’s iconic kickstand built-in, the Surface Go Type Cover isn’t included in the price, and it’ll cost you an extra $99.

The tablet will be available to order in a variety of markets around the world on Tuesday and launch in stores on August 2nd.