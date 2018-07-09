Google’s new Pixel 2 XL deal is making it tough to wait for the Pixel 3

The Pixel 2 phones may not pack the newest hardware available to Android device makers — the Pixel 3 will fix that soon — but it’s still one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. And that’s because it runs Google’s pure version of Android, which gives you instant access to Google’s latest Android releases before they’re ready for public consumption. The phones also pack a great camera, probably one of the top three cameras available right now on Android devices.

But Pixel 2 phones aren’t cheap. When Google killed the Nexus brand, it also killed affordable prices. The newest Pixel phones are about as expensive as the latest iPhones. However, if you’re willing to act fast and you don’t want to wait for the upcoming Pixel 3, then there’s an excellent Pixel 2 XL deal for you.

Starting July 8th through July 17th, Google is taking $100 off the price of the Pixel 2 XL, but the Pixel 2 isn’t included in the deal. That cuts the price down to $749 for the 64GB version, and $849 for the 128GB. The discount is instant, which means you get to save that $100 rather than having it turned into store credit or waiting for a rebate card.

The timing of this Google summer sale isn’t surprising, considering that Amazon’s Prime Day 2018 event is just around the corner and that plenty of retailers are going to discount a bunch of electronics in the weeks to come.

In fact, Google has other summer promotions running right now as well, with a special focus on smart devices for your home, including Chromecast players and Home speakers. After all, Amazon will discount its own media players and smart speakers in the upcoming Prime Day sale. Here’s what Google is ready to offer buyers right now:

$54 Chromecast Ultra (Save $15)

$25 Chromecast (Save $10)

$25 Chromecast Audio (Save $10)

$49 DayDream View (Save $50)

$648 for two Home Max speakers (Save $150, or $75 each)

$99 Home (Save $30)

$34 Home Mini (Save $15)

The deals are valid through July 17th (it’s no coincidence that Prime Day lasts from July 16th to July 17th), or while supplies last, so you’ll have to act fast if you’re looking for cheaper Google hardware.