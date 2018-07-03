Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts July 16th – here’s everything you need to know

A few days ago, Amazon UK mistakenly leaked a marketing image that revealed Prime Day 2018 would start on July 16th, a day after this year’s World Cup tournament ends. It turns out the information was accurate, as Amazon just confirmed its monster shopping event.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 starts on July 16th at 12:00 PM PT (3:00 PM ET) and will run through July 17th. That’s 36 hours of sales, six hours more than last year, with Amazon saying the promotion will feature more than one million exclusive deals for Prime members — yes, you should totally sign up for an Amazon Prime trial to take advantage of Prime Day.

Prime Day sales will be available in a variety of markets where Amazon Prime is available, the company revealed, including the US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Singapore, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Unlike previous years, Whole Foods savings will also be available on Prime Day 2018 to US buyers.

One other thing to remember is that Amazon Prime Credit Card holders will get 5% back on all Prime Day purchases — you need an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or the Amazon Prime Store Card.

Alexa shopping is also available if you have an Echo speaker. The assistant will let you track Prime Day deals and orders.

Amazon also revealed that every day leading to Prime Day, Prime members will have new deals to take advantage of. Like I said, now’s the time to get a Prime trial. Starting Tuesday, you’ll get the following Amazon deals through July 16th:

Echo Show – Save $100 on Echo Show, which brings you everything you love about Alexa, and can show you things. Make video calls or watch video flash briefings, movies and TV shows, see music lyrics, smart home cameras, photos, weather forecasts, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

– Save $100 on Echo Show, which brings you everything you love about Alexa, and can show you things. Make video calls or watch video flash briefings, movies and TV shows, see music lyrics, smart home cameras, photos, weather forecasts, and more. All hands-free—just ask. Amazon Brands – Find our lowest prices on products from collections available exclusively on Amazon, including up to 25% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20% off AmazonBasics items, and 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear and Solimo, among others.

– Find our lowest prices on products from collections available exclusively on Amazon, including up to 25% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam, up to 20% off AmazonBasics items, and 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear and Solimo, among others. Prime Video, DVDs and Blu-Ray – Save up to 50% on popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray.

– Save up to 50% on popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray. Amazon Music – Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99.

– Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited, can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99. Twitch Prime – Members can enjoy hundreds of hours of free gameplay as Twitch Prime gives away a free PC game every day through July 18, including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Members will also receive exclusive in-game loot for Warframe and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS.

– Members can enjoy hundreds of hours of free gameplay as Twitch Prime gives away a free PC game every day through July 18, including titles like Pillars of Eternity and Brutal Legend. Members will also receive exclusive in-game loot for Warframe and PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS. Kindle Unlimited and eBooks – Prime members who haven’t yet tried Kindle Unlimited will have access to three months of unlimited reading for just $0.99. Buy your first Kindle book and get a $10 Prime Day credit valid towards eBooks, print books and Audible.

– Prime members who haven’t yet tried Kindle Unlimited will have access to three months of unlimited reading for just $0.99. Buy your first Kindle book and get a $10 Prime Day credit valid towards eBooks, print books and Audible. Audible – Eligible Prime members can get their first three months at more than 65% off for $4.95 a month.

To stay on top of this year’s Prime Day deals, bookmark this link, and download the Amazon App for iPhone or Android, which will reveal select deals every day from July 9th through July 15th.

Also, don’t forget to check our BGR Deals portal, which will feature the hottest deals of this year’s Prime Day sale.