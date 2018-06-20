Report: New ‘Star Wars’ Story movies on hold because ‘Solo’ sucked

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney’s latest attempt to turn the Star Wars universe into shareholder dividends, didn’t get the kind of box office reception the company was hoping for. Now, Collider is reporting that Lucasfilm has decided to put any more spinoff movies on hold, choosing instead to focus on the next installment in the main Star Wars storyline.

The decision means that a rumored Obi-Wan movie, as well as a Boba Fett movie, may be on hold. The new series by director Rian Johnson is more likely to proceed after Star Wars Episode IX, which is set to come out in December 2019.

According to Collider, the decision stems from Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s dismal showing at the box office:

This news comes in the wake of the disappointing launch of Solo, which was only Lucasfilm’s second A Star Wars Story spinoff, but which received mixed-positive reviews and fell short of box office expectations. The film scored $84.4 million on opening weekend and has grossed $192.8 million domestically (and $339.5 million worldwide) in four weeks, which is nothing to scoff at but is far, far lower than the performance of other Star Wars movies at this benchmark.

Although those figures aren’t terrible compared to other movies at the same budget, Rogue One — the only other Star Wars Story to make it to movie theaters — opened at $155 million, nearly double Solo, and pulled in $424 million domestically in a month.