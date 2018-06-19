Code in iOS 12 beta suggests that new Apple Watch models are coming soon

Not too long after Apple rolled out the second beta of iOS 12 — which we should point out is far more stable than the early iOS 11 betas — developers have already stumbled across data strings which point to new Apple Watch models on the horizon. Originally unearthed by Guilherme Rambo over at 9to5Mac, the second iOS 12 beta includes references to Watch4,1, Watch4,2, Watch4,3 and Watch4,4. Notably, the most recent Apple Watch models use the following naming scheme — Watch 3,x — and an uptick in the first digit on a product identifier typically suggests a major hardware revision is on the way.

Given that WWDC 2018 came and went without any mention of new hardware, and in light of the data strings referenced above, it stands to reason that new Apple Watch models may be unveiled as early as this September. This, of course, wouldn’t be all that surprising given that the Apple Watch Series 3 was released in late September of last year.

As to what Apple’s next-gen Apple Watch may bring to the table, there have been rumblings that Apple has been working on a new design that would feature a larger edge-to-edge display without any discernible increase to the overall form factor. Specifically, one rumor from reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo relayed that the display on upcoming Apple Watch models may be 15% larger than the current display.

Moreover, a rumor that sprung up earlier this month claims that the next-gen Apple Watch design could potentially feature solid state buttons, a design decision which could improve water resistance and make room for a larger battery. Incidentally, one Apple Watch rumor we’ve seen claims that battery life on the next-gen version of Apple’s wearable will see an improvement of about 15%.

Though Apple still refuses to divulge specific sales figures with respect to the Apple Watch, the company has made it abundantly clear that sales are still increasing at an impressive clip. That said, a refresh to the tried and true Apple Watch form factor may help propel sales to even greater heights.