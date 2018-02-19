A leak might’ve revealed when Apple plans to hold its biggest event of 2018

It goes without saying that Apple’s annual September iPhone event is the company’s most hotly anticipated press conference of the year. The iPhone is one of the most successful consumer electronics products in history, and people spend the entire year waiting for new iPhone models to be made official in the late summer. In terms of size, however, there’s another Apple event that is far larger than the company’s iPhone unveiling each year.

We’re talking about the annual Worldwide Developer Conference, or WWDC, of course. Apple kicks off WWDC each year with a big keynote, during which the company unveils the next versions of its various software platforms including iOS and macOS, and there are even a few new products unveiled here and there. We still have a while to go before Apple sends out invitations to WWDC 2018 and confirms the dates for the show in the process, but an Apple blog did some detective work and likely revealed exactly when the conference will take place this year.

WWDC is a hugely important event each and every year, but WWDC 2018 is particularly important. Apple has always been known for quality and consistency when it comes to software, but iOS 11 has been anything but typical for Apple. The latest mobile software from Cupertino has been riddled with bugs, security flaws, memory management issues, and other problems that have been driving users crazy. Thankfully, rumor has it that Apple is making it a priority to refine things in iOS 12. In fact, multiple reports have suggested that Apple is delaying some new features until next year in order to ensure iOS 12 fixes all of the issues that have marred iOS 11.

So, when can we expect iOS 12 to finally be unveiled? According to some sleuthing, this year’s WWDC 2018 keynote will be held on June 4th.

MacRumors has a source who says this WWDC 2018 will take place at McEnery Convention Center, which is the same location Apple chose for WWDC 2017 last year. And of course, WWDC takes place in June each year. Well, the blog did some digging and found that McEnery Convention Center is booked during every single week of June except for the first week, which suggests that WWDC 2018 will begin on June 4th, the first Monday in June.

Nothing is confirmed until Apple sends out invitations to the press, of course, but odds are looking good that we’ll see iOS 12 along with everything else Apple has planned for WWDC 2018 unveiled during a keynote presentation on June 4th.