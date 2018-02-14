Apple is now selling certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 models for $50 off

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to pick up the latest Apple Watch (and would prefer to save a few dollars in the process), you should check out Apple’s updated list of refurbished products. Spotted by 9to5Toys on Wednesday, two Apple Watch Series 3 models have been added to Apple’s list of certified refurbished devices.

The first of the two refurbished watches is the 38mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, which sells for $279.00 ($50 off the price of a new Apple Watch). The second Apple Watch is the 42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band, which will run you $309.00 (also $50 off the suggested retail price).

The only downside is that both refurbished watches are GPS-only models. If you want an LTE-capable Apple Watch, you’ll have to look elsewhere or buy new. That said, if you don’t care about making phone calls on your Apple Watch, picking up a refurbished model and saving $50 seems like a no-brainer.

On the store page for the discounted models, Apple notes that all of its refurbished products are tested, certified and include a one-year warranty. All refurbished models come with a magnetic charging cable and a new white box too, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything by buying used. Finally, as with all of Apple’s refurbished products, supply is limited, so there’s no telling how long these models will be available for purchase.