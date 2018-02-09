Autoplay videos can now be muted forever in Google’s Chrome browser

As most seasoned Google Chrome users can attest, being audibly assaulted by an autoplay video when you have multiple tabs open is beyond frustrating. And even though it’s possible to quickly identify the offending page and mute the video in question, things would be a lot easier if you could somehow prevent an autoplay video from rearing its ugly head in the first place. And though it’s possible to mute an entire tab in Chrome, how amazing would it be if you could mute an entire website and never have to worry about unwanted audio polluting your eardrums in the first place?

Well, worry no more. At long last, LifeHacker reports that Chrome users can finally do just that. Google first introduced the feature to an updated version of Chrome late last month and you’ll definitely want to take advantage of this feature as soon as you can.

If you’re on a Mac, you can access the feature by control-clicking on a tab and selecting the “Mute Site” option as illustrated below. If you’re on a PC, you can just as easily right-click your way into a more peaceful web browsing experience. Note that you’ll need Chrome 64 to have the “Mute Site” option appear.

idk when this happened but Chrome changed "mute tab" to "mute site," so now a site stays muted every time you open it and it is a GAME CHANGER pic.twitter.com/oatWfjMw6V — Tim Donnelly (@timdonnelly) February 8, 2018

While the phrase “game changer” is often overused, we think that its use in this case is genuinely warranted.