All of the major updates you can expect in PS4 system software update 5.50

Sony is always working to improve the PlayStation 4 through software update, and this week, members of the beta program are going to have a chance to see what the team has been working on. System software update 5.50 won’t roll out to the public for at least a few more weeks, but on Tuesday, Sony shared details regarding the update on the PlayStation Blog, including Play Time Management, UI updates, new Quick Menu features and more.

Play Time Management is the perfect feature for parents who want to limit the amount of time their kids spend on the PS4. Family managers and guardians will be able to go to the Family Management menu under Settings to see how long any user has been playing. They can then set playtime restrictions if necessary.

The Library is also being updated to make it easier for users to find app. The new This PS4 tab lists every app that is currently installed on your PS4, while the tab with your name and avatar lists every app that you have ever purchased with your PSN ID. There’s also a new PlayStation Plus tab that shows every game you own through the PS Plus monthly free games feature. A lock icon will appear next to these games if your subscription lapses.

In addition to the three new tabs, you’ll also finally be able to hide certain apps from the Purchased tab in the Library if you don’t want to see them in your searches any more. This includes betas, demos and free trials.

Other enhancements include quick access to specific friends from a custom list via the Quick Menu, the option to play background music while using PlayStation Now, the ability to delete old notifications, customizable Tournaments team pages and the ability to import custom wallpapers from a USB storage device.

But the most exciting enhancement of all for PS4 Pro owners might be the new supersampling mode, “which enables those with HDTVs (i.e., 1080p or less) to enjoy an enhanced visual experience when playing some PS4 games.” With this mode, PS4 Pro owners who have yet to upgrade to a 4K TV will still receive some of the benefits of the hardware on their HDTVs. Certain games have already been shipping with this feature, but now it will apply to most games.