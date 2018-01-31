Every PS4, PS3 and PS Vita game you can download for free in February

With another shockingly busy January coming to a close in the world of video games, Sony this week announced its next slate of free games for the PS4, PS3 and PS Vita. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll be able to download these games for free starting next Tuesday, February 6th.

Unfortunately, while last month’s selection was one of the best in recent memory, this month’s is a bit underwhelming, with RiME and Knack serving as the highlights on PS4. RiME was highly anticipated in the months leading up to its launch, but critics generally agreed that its visuals were the only thing worth celebrating.

At the very least, if you’ve never played Knack before, you can see how far the PS4 has come since its 2013 launch. And Grand Kingdom is supposed to be a pretty solid turn-based RPG, if that’s your thing. Here’s the full lineup:

RiME | PS4

| PS4 Knack | PS4

| PS4 Spelunker HD | PS3

| PS3 Mugen Souls Z | PS3

| PS3 Exile’s End | PS Vita

| PS Vita Grand Kingdom | PS Vita, PS4

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, February 6th. Just remember that, as always, you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free.