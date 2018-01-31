Woz explains the one aspect of the iPhone X design he can’t stand

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak — a bona fide legend in Silicon Valley — has never been afraid to give the masses his unfiltered opinion on all things tech related. And though Woz made his name and fortune developing both the Apple I and Apple II decades ago, he has never been shy about calling out Apple whenever it thinks it veers too far off course.

An iPhone aficionado going all the way back to 2007, Woz late last year said that the iPhone X would be the first new iPhone model he wouldn’t buy.

“I’d rather wait and watch that one,” Woz told CNBC a few months ago. “I’m happy with my iPhone 8 — which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me.”

After hearing Woz’s remarks, Apple CEO Tim Cook sent Woz a free iPhone X. By December, Woz was fully on board with the device, noting that he “kinda liked it” during an appearance at the 2017 Pivot Summit.

About 7 weeks later, Woz seems to have experienced a change of heart. While speaking at the Nordic Business Forum last week, Woz — in statements transcribed by Business Insider — explained why one aspect of the iPhone X design goes against the intuitive user experience Apple is renowned for.

“The power button on the side does different things if you click it quickly, or if you click it twice, and a different thing if you click it a third time,” Woz explained. “And if you push it with the volume button it does another thing. And if you push and hold the volume button it does another thing. Just, ugh!”