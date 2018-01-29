A refurbished iPhone 7 is the definitely the best smartphone you can get for $380

Normally, $380 doesn’t buy you a whole lot of smartphone. At that price, you’re normally looking at an iPhone 6S, Galaxy S7 Edge, or maybe a first-gen Google Pixel. They’re all decent devices, but if you want something that has flagship speed and will last for more than a year with current software updates, you’re mostly out of luck.

So when Virgin Mobile offers a $379 iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you should probably look past the fact that it’s refurbished, check your hands are big enough, and go get it while the promo lasts.

Yes, buying used phones is always something you should do with caution, but in this case, there’s not much to worry about. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models included in the deal are checked using an Apple process and checklist to ensure they’re up to standard, and they all come with a brand-new battery, which is normally the biggest worry with a refurbished device. All the Certified Pre-Loved devices are also backed with the same one-year Apple warranty that new devices get.

Prices will apparently range from $379 to $429 for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models, so we assume that $379 gets you a 32GB iPhone 7, and $429 gets you a 32GB iPhone 7 Plus. Virgin Mobile doesn’t appear to offer refurbished iPhones at bigger capacities.

One word of caution: the devices with a new battery that are eligible for a one-year warranty (read: the devices you want) won’t be available until February. Virgin Mobile currently offers “Pre-Loved” iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models, which are cheaper, but only come with a 90-day limited warranty. You’re looking for “Certified Pre-Loved” devices, which meet all the conditions laid out above.