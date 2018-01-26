More evidence suggests the first iPad with Face ID is in the works

Face ID might be the signature feature of the iPhone X, but it won’t remain an iPhone X-only trick. The 3D facial recognition system will be available on all 2018 iPhones, many reports have suggested. The technology is also being adapted for iPad, reports have said, and now there’s more evidence to back up those claims.

Code found in the first iOS 11.3 beta release mentions a “modern iPad,” which developers see as the equivalent for last year’s “modern iPhone.” That modern iPhone turned out to be the iPhone X with Face ID.

The use of that particular code might not be enough to prove that Apple will add Face ID support to some iPad Pro versions this year. Modern iPad doesn’t necessarily mean Face ID is part of the package. But Face ID on the iPad does make sense.

Yep, there’s definitely some references to a “Modern iPad” inside iOS 11.3. pic.twitter.com/JHHone2R1D — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) January 25, 2018

For years, Apple introduced new hardware or software features with every iPhone release. These features eventually trickled down to all iPhones and iPads. There’s no reason not to see TrueDepth and Face ID move to iPads and Macs in the future, other than supply issues.

"Modern iPhone" meant iPhone X. "Modern iPad" is probably an iPad with Face ID https://t.co/pbMAMj3QCe — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) January 25, 2018

Previous reports, including notes from noted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, said that an iPad Pro with Face ID support is supposed to launch this year. The device would not feature a home button or Touch ID support, just like the iPhone X. The tablet should pack an LCD screen rather than an OLED one.

WWDC 2018 will probably bring us news about this year’s new iPad family, although that’s just speculation at this point.