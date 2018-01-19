iPhone X may be discontinued this year

As we detailed earlier today, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently issued a new investor note claiming that Apple’s 2018 lineup will feature two brand new versions of the iPhone X. Interestingly, one model is said to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display while the second will reportedly boast a 6.1-inch LCD display. Naturally, both devices will feature edge to edge displays and will utilize Face ID for user authentication as opposed to Touch ID.

Now that’s relatively straight forward, but here’s where things get interesting. Kuo — who we should note has an exemplary track record with respect to iPhone rumors — adds that Apple may opt to discontinue the current iPhone X entirely if sales are underwhelming.

“KGI also expects a trio of iPhone models in the fall of 2018,” AppleInsider notes. “He predicts the iPhone X will be ‘end of life’ in the summer of 2018, instead of being retained as a lower-cost option in the following year.”

If Kuo’s projection pans out, this would represent a marked shift in Apple’s iPhone sales strategy. Going back nearly a decade, Apple has always positioned older iPhone models around as a wallet-friendly alternative for users who weren’t keen on paying a premium for Apple’s latest and greatest.

If Kuo’s scenario comes to be, it stands to reason that the aforementioned 6.1-inch iPhone with an edgeless LCD display will become the more affordable version of the current iPhone X.

What remains unknown is what Apple plans to do with its iPhone 8 models. Presumably, both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will stick around for at least another generation as not everyone is willing to say goodbye to Touch ID just yet. It’s also worth noting that Apple is expected to release a next-gen version of the iPhone SE sometime this spring.