Everyone is obsessed with a new Google app that uses selfies to find your fine art look-alike

If you had told us last week that Google would find a way to get people interested in fine art en masse, we would’ve laughed in your face. Fast-forward to today, and people are obsessed with a new update to the Google Arts & Culture app. This free app from Google offers a number of nifty features such as virtual museum tours and visual searches for famous works of art. But there’s one feature in particular that has people excited right now, and started a viral social media trend that has picked up some serious steam over the past few days.

Of all the mobile Google apps out there, “Arts & Culture” had undoubtedly been among the software giant’s lesser-known apps. It offers a suite of terrific features for those interested in art, but it’s certainly not among Google’s most widely used apps. That is changing quite quickly, however, because people have discovered a new feature that they’re having a blast with right now on social media.

The fun new feature lets users take a selfie, while Google’s complex visual search technology then analyzes. The app then searches its database to find a famous portrait hanging in a museum that most closely resembles the selfie. Some fine art look-alikes are more accurate than others, of course, and the app displays a percentage that indicates just how alike the selfie and painting are.

People have been having a ton of fun with the new feature on Facebook and Twitter. Here are a few examples, starting with one from well-known actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani:

Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

When you’re riding high after a great weekend and then Google tells you you look like an old famous painting of a man with facial hair #Twinsies #ChinTwins #Chinsies pic.twitter.com/aWW6nrZp25 — Film Roast (@filmroastshow) January 15, 2018

I've been seeing this google arts and culture portrait match going around … Lol here goes! pic.twitter.com/xnXaTQz7jY — Josh Cotton (@thedoodlingdino) January 15, 2018

I'm a study for death, and proud of it! pic.twitter.com/BLvvrjNe4R — Lena Cuisine (@alenahelzer) January 14, 2018

This google arts and culture app is pretty amazing. Feel real strong about my 40% 😳 pic.twitter.com/2iyexRkUG5 — pw (@petewentz) January 14, 2018

Not only is the Google Arts and Culture app really cool in general, you can also do a search that matches your face with a portrait hanging in a museum. It’s pretty accurate too! pic.twitter.com/8ceWmzukSP — Kate Riffe (@KateRiffe) January 15, 2018

I take it back…Google’s new portrait matching app is working great! pic.twitter.com/2hr4XgiqnF — Charles GetCoveredBa (@charles_gaba) January 15, 2018

If you haven’t done so already, try the Google Arts and Culture app… it’s a good laugh. Also a way to say “do I look like that!!!” based on whatever painting they match you to. I think it’s hilarious that the name of my painting is “portrait of a lady.” 😂😂 #noteven pic.twitter.com/a3hw422KF2 — Senora Lopez (@sralopes) January 15, 2018

I'm pulling the hell out of that pretzel pic.twitter.com/RRZVtgmdWj — Pope Benedict's Twin (@Moosigoosi) January 14, 2018

The Google Arts & Culture app has a feature where you can take a selfie, and it will find a historical portrait that looks like you. pic.twitter.com/pFtLsq9lxV — Laura (@lauramolesworth) January 14, 2018

Trying the google portrait !! First attempt with no makeup, going to see what happens after some eyeliner lol (and when my allergies stop swelling my eyes lol). #GoogleArtsandCulture #GoogleArtsAndCultureApp #googleportrait pic.twitter.com/S3Uzwno1Gp — ; (@spoogles_) January 15, 2018

Want to find out which famous portrait you look like? The Google Arts & Culture app is a free download for iOS and Android.