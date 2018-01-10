This iPhone X deal is too good to turn down, T-Mobile customer or not

The iPhone X launched in November last year with an eye-watering price tag of $999. The cost doesn’t appear to have hurt the iPhone X’s sales, but limited supply of the phone for the last few months have meant that you’d be lucky to just find an iPhone X in stock, let alone a sale on one.

But it’s a new year, the iPhone X is now widely available, and T-Mobile is kicking off the January sales with a doozy: Buy one, get $700 off any second phone, including the iPhone X. That’s not just the first deal we’ve seen on the iPhone X so far; it’s one of the highest-value deals on any smartphone we’ve seen. Verizon and AT&T just got put on notice.

T-Mobile is revealing a whole raft of buy-one-get-ones and rebates today. The headline deal is that iPhone X promo, which actually applies to three iPhones. The deal is buy one, get $700 off the second device, and it applies to the iPhone X, iPhone 7 Plus (128GB and 256GB), iPhone 8 (256GB), and 8 Plus.

In addition to the iPhone X deal, T-Mobile also has offers on nearly every other flagship smartphone available. There’s a conventional buy-one-get-one-free on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 (64GB), Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, V20, V30 and V30+. You can also get a buy one, get $750 off the second on the Samsung Galaxy Note8, S8 Active, and S8 Plus.

As always with T-Mobile’s deals, there are some terms and conditions attached. You actually have to buy both devices (they don’t have to be the same device, just from the same manufacturer) on T-Mobile’s 24-month Equipment Installment Plan (EIP), and port in a number. Once you’ve done all that, you go to T-Mobile’s online rebate center, fill in some paperwork, and you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard for your $700 in the mail within two months.

It’s a complicated system, but it’s better than the deals from Verizon or AT&T, since you get your rebate within two months, after which you can cancel the new line you activated, or even pay off your phones and leave T-Mobile altogether. The other wireless carriers normally offer rebates in the form of bill credits spread out over 18 or 24 months, which means you’re tied into that carrier for the next two years.

Finally, T-Mobile is also adding to its Get Out of the Red promotion, which offers to pay off Verizon customers’ devices if they switch to T-Mobile. If you have a contract with Verizon and a phone from the eligible list (which includes all recent iPhones including the iPhone X, all Google Pixels, and recent Samsung devices), you just have to switch to T-Mobile and you’ll get a prepaid card for the balance of the device payment you owe to Verizon, up to $650.

You can even combine the Get Out of the Red offer with the iPhone BOGOs, although you’ll need multiple lines to make it work.