Tidal will be free for anyone to use for 12 days starting on Christmas

The beleaguered music streaming service Tidal is in the giving mood this holiday season, as anyone will be able to try out the platform for 12 days beginning on Christmas Day. Unlike the typical free trial, you won’t need to provide credit card information to sign up. Just download the app on your phone or visit the web player and start listening.

Additionally, Tidal says that it will release exclusive content on its service for every day of the free trial, starting with a new Rap Radar podcast from Nipsey Hussle on Monday. The deluge of exclusives will also include interviews, music videos, documentaries, artist-curated playlists, new content for Tidal’s original series and ticket giveaways.

“Heading into 2018, we’re looking forward to giving TIDAL members more access and a high-quality soundtrack to everyday life,” said Tidal VP Tony Gervino. “We value what music and music culture means to people and trust this preview will give music fans a taste of the elevated music experience that TIDAL is offering its customers.”

Tidal has struggled to find an audience ever since it was introduced. While Spotify and Apple Music battle for the top spot, Tidal is battling to stay afloat. But with recent updates to the app, Tidal’s free trial might end up luring in a few new subscribers who either had never given Tidal a go in the first place or ditched it months ago.

Once the free trial launches next week, all you’ll have to do is enter your email address to begin listening. Those that opt in to the trial will even be able to test out the HiFi tier, which was originally supposed to be a main selling point for the service. The free trial begins on Christmas Day and wraps up on January 5th.