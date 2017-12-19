There has been a ton of Galaxy S9 news over the past two weeks, and you shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon. Samsung’s new Galaxy S flagship phones are the next big launch coming down the pipeline, with an unveiling expected in late February ahead of a March release. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are believed to essentially be akin to Apple’s “S” updates to its iPhone lineup; they’ll likely have a nearly identical external design with big performance upgrades courtesy of improved internal components. Now, that notion is further reinforced by several high-quality renders of the phones that were leaked by a third-party a case maker.

Like other smartphone accessory makers, Olixar is believed to have an inside track at Chinese factories that manufacture smartphones. Because of those connections, the case maker is able to design and produce cases early for unreleased smartphones, therefore ensuring that cases are available as soon as these new phones launch.

Unlike most other case makers, however, Olixar also “leaks” its designs to British mobile accessory shop MobileFun ahead of every major smartphone launch.

Staying true to form, MobileFun on Tuesday posted high-quality images of both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Olixar cases. The renders show the designs we expect for Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones, which we’ve seen several times already at this point. This could be our best look yet, however, since the high-resolution images offer better detail than anything else we’ve seen so far.

Here are a few images of the Galaxy S9:

And here’s the Galaxy S9+:

The phones look almost identical to the current-generation Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, just like we expected since the more exciting Galaxy S9 design Samsung was working on has been cancelled. The two Galaxy S9 models also look a great deal like each other, of course, but the larger S9+ model has a dual rear camera while the smaller S9 has a single lens. The Galaxy S9+ is also believed to have 6GB of RAM while the smaller model has 4GB.

Of note, MobileFun stated in an email that “Olixar have suggested a 28th February 2018 release date for the flagship devices and expect a mid February reveal by Samsung.” This contradicts earlier reports, which have stated that Samsung will reveal the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ during a press conference in late February ahead of a March release.