New photos show a Galaxy S9 design that won’t be converting any Apple fans

Samsung doesn’t have a brand new design for next year’s Galaxy S9. Instead, the phone will look mostly like this year’s Galaxy S8, save for the back side, which is getting a few welcome improvements.

A short video last week offered us a first sneak peek at the Galaxy S9, featuring 3D renders based on CAD files, and now we have more images from the same source.

Well-known mobile leaker @OnLeaks, whose posts in which he brags about his leaks probably equal the actual leaks, posted more 3D renders on Twitter. The images show the purported final design of both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Here’s the Galaxy S9:

And here’s the bigger version:

We’re looking at all-screen Infinity Display phones that resemble the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The fingerprint sensor is found on the back, although it’s been relocated. It’s now in a central position that should be easier to reach, right under the camera.

As for the camera, only the Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-lens shooter on the back. Why? Because Samsung probably really likes what Apple did with the iPhone when it comes to money. Dual camera iPhones are more expensive than single-lens models, but Apple sells a boatload nonetheless. Samsung is apparently looking to copy that recipe for success with the Galaxy S9 line.

As always with leaks, there’s nothing official about the Galaxy S9, and there’s always a chance that things will change. Just ask @OnLeaks about his Galaxy Note 8 CAD renders. You know, the ones he doesn’t like to bring up.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 series in late February at MWC 2018.