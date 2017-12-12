Apple’s brand new iMac Pro will be released on December 14th

Apple’s most powerful Mac ever finally has a release date. The company quietly listed the launch date on the iMac Pro’s webpage today. “Available 12.14,” Apple’s website reads, without providing any other details. That’s right in time for Christmas, but it’s unclear at this time whether December 14th is a preorder date or the in-store launch date.

Apple said at WWDC 2017 that it would ship the iMac Pro by the end of the year. A report the other day revealed that Apple retail staff is already contacting retail customers for iMac Pro orders. People familiar with the matter said that early iMac Pro buyers might receive the all-in-one by the end of the year.

Apple’s iMac Pro site doesn’t list any new details and it’s still unclear how many distinct versions Apple will sell at launch. But Apple does say that 8-, 10-, and 18-core Xeon processors will be available to buyers.

We do know that the entry price for the iMac Pro is $4,999, but we’ll have to wait for December 14th to see what that price tag will actually get you.

The iMac Pro promises to deliver better performance than any desktop or laptop has ever made, so if you need more power than what the latest Mac Pro can offer, the iMac Pro is for you. A Mac Pro refresh is coming down the road as well, but Apple is yet to reveal any details about its next-gen Mac Pro desktop.

As for the MacBook Pro, Apple’s professional-grade notebook is undoubtedly getting an update next year, but don’t expect iMac Pro-like performance from it.