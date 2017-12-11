The iMac Pro could still be released before Christmas

With less than three weeks left in the year, Apple should be getting ready to start selling the iMac Pro in stores — or at least take orders for it. That is if the company wants to keep its word that the iMac Pro will be launched in stores by the end of the year.

There’s no indication that Apple will postpone the launch. After all, Apple did say a few weeks ago that the HomePod will miss it’s 2017 launch date but made no reference about any iMac Pro delays. Now, a report says Apple may start taking iMac Pro orders as soon as next week.

Apple sales staff have begun asking long-time clients what custom iMac Pro configuration they’re after, and they’re making preparations to take orders next week. Then news comes from multiple Apple Insider sources, emails have been sent to “reliable, high-volume customers.”

These emails ask for specific customizations, including storage, RAM, and GPU needs. Apple is offering “ballpark prices” for configurations, although no figures have been offered other than the already known $4,999 entry price.

An actual release date was not offered, but Apple is looking to ship early orders for both default and custom configurations before the end of the fiscal quarter and calendar year.

Assuming these details are accurate, you might be able to preorder an iMac Pro in time for Christmas. With any luck, you may have it delivered to your door by the end of the year.