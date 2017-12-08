SNES Classic Edition consoles are back in stock at Best Buy right now

Best Buy announced on Friday morning that the SNES Classic Edition is back in stock at retail stores. Unsurprisingly, there is only a limited quantity available, but if you’ve been holding out hope that there would be another opportunity to pick up a SNES Classic before the holidays, this might be one of the only chances you have left.

It’s also worth noting that the consoles will only be available in store, so don’t go looking for them on Best Buy’s site. They are currently sold out online and there’s no indication that they will be available there any time soon.

Although Nintendo did a decent job of launching the SNES Classic with plenty of stock for those who were willing to actually go to a brick and mortar store on September 29th, the consoles have been hard to come by since. Thankfully, stores like Best Buy and Walmart have continued to receive stock sporadically over the months.

Spend your holiday with Mario, Samus and Kirby. Get the #SNESClassic now. Limited quantities available. In store only. https://t.co/IkbAtPyA7D — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 8, 2017

If that’s not enough Nintendo news for you, Best Buy will also be hosting a Nintendo Family Fun Demo Day from noon to 3 PM local time on Sunday, December 10th. Over 100 participating Best Buy stores will allow visitors to demo a few of the year’s biggest games, including Super Mario Odyssey on the Switch and Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon on the 3DS. Plus, Best Buy is offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal on 3DS games for a limited time.