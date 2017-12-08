The Galaxy S9 will be smaller than the S8, but the display will be just as big

Reports from a few weeks ago said that Samsung is looking to increase the screen-to-body ratio in the upcoming Galaxy S9 phones, with the display expected to account for up to 90% of the phone’s front side. Some said that Samsung will switch to a 21:9 aspect ratio as a result, but now it looks like that won’t be the case.

The Galaxy S9 is getting a bigger looking screen compared to the Galaxy S8, but it won’t actually have a bigger display. Instead, Samsung is going to reduce the size of the top and bottom bezels, a new report reveals.

A steady source of solid Samsung information, Dutch gadget blog GalaxyClub, says the Galaxy S9 will have the same aspect ratio as its predecessor. That’s 18.5:9, not 21:9 as these recent rumors have claimed.

The Galaxy S9 will be an evolution of the Galaxy S8, the report says, so you should not expect any major design changes. However, the bezels will be further reduced, as Samsung is indeed looking to make that 90% screen-to-body ratio happen. However, assuming this story is accurate, the Galaxy S9 should be slightly smaller than the Galaxy S8, which is certainly good news.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are tipped to pack 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Infinity Displays, respectively, just like their predecessors. That’s one other hint that the aspect ratio should not change.

GalaxyClub also reiterates reports from Korea from earlier this week that said the smaller S9 will have a single-lens rear camera while the Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-lens camera. Also noted is confirmation that a January launch is unlikely for the Galaxy S9. Instead, the new Samsung flagship should be unveiled by the end of February and hit stores by the end of March or early April.