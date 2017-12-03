Samsung needed 8 months to figure out there are no Microsoft Edition Galaxy phones

Samsung needed eight months to figure there are no Microsoft Edition Galaxy S8 and Note 8 phones

I won’t blame you if you don’t remember this particular curiosity, but Microsoft announced back in late March that it’ll sell special versions of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phone in its own retail stores.

It looks like Samsung only got the memo now, and it’s eager to let everyone know there’s no such thing as a Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition. The same goes for the Galaxy Note 8.

Back in late March, after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8, Microsoft revealed that Microsoft Edition phones are customized as soon as the Galaxy S8 purchased in a Microsoft store is connected to Wi-Fi.

“A Microsoft customization is applied to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Microsoft Edition when the devices are unboxed and connected to Wi-Fi,” a spokesperson said at the time. “This customization ensures customers a best-in-class productivity experience with Microsoft applications such as Office, OneDrive, Cortana, Outlook and more.”

More recently, Microsoft did the same thing with Samsung’s second flagship of the year, the Galaxy Note 8.

However, it looks like Samsung realized only now that Microsoft is selling Microsoft Edition Galaxy phones, and it doesn’t like how that sounds. Here’s Samsung’s statement on the matter, according to Windows Central:

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note8 devices are available in the Microsoft online and retail stores with a unique Microsoft experience which ensures their customers, particularly small-to-midsize business owners and entrepreneurs, a best-in-class productivity experience. There is not a ‘Microsoft Edition’ brand of any Samsung Galaxy products.

Shrug emoji, I guess. But also, that must mean Microsoft Edition is now a thing for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 buyers. In which case, Samsung’s statement above will do absolutely nothing to stop people from shopping for Microsoft Edition Galaxy phones.