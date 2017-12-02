iOS 11.2 is here with support for Apple Pay Cash, faster wireless charging, and more

Apple earlier today released iOS 11.2, an update that includes a number of welcome new features and important bug fixes. On the feature front, iOS 11.2 finally introduces support for Apple Pay Cash, a mobile payment feature which lets iOS users send and receive cash from directly within the Messages app. Users with cash in their account — which is available via the Wallet app — will have the ability to transfer money to friends, directly to their bank account, and of course, make purchases across the web.
iOS 11.2 also introduces support for faster 7.5W wireless charging for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. While you likely won’t see drastic charging gains with the iOS 11.2 update, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
Another notable iOS 11.2 tweak, however small, is that the lock screen now includes a horizontal line on the right side of the notch. This is designed to remind users where to go in order to bring up Control Center.
As for notable bug fixes, iOS 11.2 clears up a pesky issue that was brought to light yesterday that saw iPhones and iPads continuously reboot if they happened to be using third-party apps with local notifications.
Those updates aside, the release notes for iOS 11.2 can be viewed below:
- Introduces three new Live wallpapers for iPhone X
- Improves video camera stabilization
- Adds support in Podcasts to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show
- Adds support in HealthKit for downhill snow sports distance as a data type
- Fixes an issue that could cause Mail to appear to be checking for new messages even when a download is complete
- Fixes an issue that could cause cleared Mail notifications from Exchange accounts to reappear
- Improves stability in Calendar
- Resolves an issue where Settings could open to a blank screen
- Fixes an issue that could prevent swiping to Today View or Camera from the Lock Screen
- Addresses an issue that could prevent Music controls from displaying on the Lock Screen
- Fixes an issue that could cause app icons to be arranged incorrectly on the Home Screen
- Addresses an issue that could prevent users from deleting recent photos when iCloud storage is exceeded
- Addresses an issue where Find My iPhone sometimes wouldn’t display a map
- Fixes an issue in Messages where the keyboard could overlap the most recent message
- Fixes an issue in Calculator where typing numbers rapidly could lead to incorrect results
- Addressed an issue where the keyboard could respond slowly
- Adds support for real-time text (RTT) phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Improves VoiceOver stability in Messages, Settings, App Store, and Music
- Resolves an issue that prevented VoiceOver from announcing incoming Notifications