iOS 11.2 is here with support for Apple Pay Cash, faster wireless charging, and more

Apple earlier today released iOS 11.2, an update that includes a number of welcome new features and important bug fixes. On the feature front, iOS 11.2 finally introduces support for Apple Pay Cash, a mobile payment feature which lets iOS users send and receive cash from directly within the Messages app. Users with cash in their account — which is available via the Wallet app — will have the ability to transfer money to friends, directly to their bank account, and of course, make purchases across the web.

iOS 11.2 also introduces support for faster 7.5W wireless charging for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. While you likely won’t see drastic charging gains with the iOS 11.2 update, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

Another notable iOS 11.2 tweak, however small, is that the lock screen now includes a horizontal line on the right side of the notch. This is designed to remind users where to go in order to bring up Control Center.

As for notable bug fixes, iOS 11.2 clears up a pesky issue that was brought to light yesterday that saw iPhones and iPads continuously reboot if they happened to be using third-party apps with local notifications.

If you have an app that has local notification with repeating settings, it will crash iOS Springboard on Dec. 2 (Tomorrow!) Here is a reproducible app by @takayamahttps://t.co/ecEoxFN2hM — Yoshimasa Niwa (@niw) December 2, 2017

Those updates aside, the release notes for iOS 11.2 can be viewed below: