The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are rebooting randomly, and Google hasn’t found the problem yet

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL looked like a worthy second attempt at an iPhone-killer from Google. But since launch, the supposed Android flagships have struggled with a laundry list of problems longer than Jay-Z’s, like a defective screen, hissing problems, and questionable durability.

According to a rash of complaints from Google’s own forums, spotted by Android Police, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a fun new party trick: The device will reboot randomly, including on brand-new devices that Google has sent out to fix the problems.

Android Police heard from one reader, who reported random reboots on an original Pixel 2 XL and a second device that Google sent him following a complaint. It happens even in safe mode, which means the problem is linked to the device itself or its firmware, not a third-party app.

One Pixel owner called Nader Babbili claims to have tracked down the issues to poor LTE reception. “It’s from being in a low signal area and LTE – for example when I’m at home on wifi it rarely happens, once I leave my wifi area (low signal area, LTE comes and goes) reboots happen constantly . . . So I went into Settings -> Network and Internet -> Mobile Network and change Preferred network type to only use 3G = NO MORE REBOOTS!”

Google hasn’t commented officially on this particular issue yet, so Babbili’s fix might be the best option for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL users seeing the random reboot issue.