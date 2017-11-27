This year, as is the case each and every year, a week of Black Friday sales has come and gone, making way for a week of Cyber Monday sales. There’s a pretty big difference between 2017 and years past, however. While we often see online retailers simply re-up a bunch of their Black Friday deals for Cyber Week, Cyber Monday 2017 has brought with it a ton of awesome new deals for anyone and everyone who didn’t finish all of their holiday gift shopping last week. Of course, you’ll probably find some nice gifts for yourself this week, too. Don’t worry, we won’t judge.
Every retailer with a website is running some sort of Cyber Monday 2017 sale today, and most of them have deals planned all week long for Cyber Week 2017. With all those sales out there, where should you start? Here, that’s where.
The BGR Deals team will be sharing the best Cyber Monday deals all day long in our Cyber Monday Deals Hub. And if you followed our Black Friday coverage last week, you know that we are indeed an authority on deals. They’ll cover as much as the can and there will definitely be something for everyone, but some people are looking for a one-stop shop. That’s why in this post, we’ll show you the 10 best Cyber Monday 2017 sales to shop online.
Amazon
Amazon dominated Black Friday 2017, and it’s dominating Cyber Monday 2017 as well. You’ll find some incredible bargains on products from nearly every category imaginable on Amazon. Here are some examples:
Top Cyber Monday Sales
- Save up to 30% on select SanDisk memory products
- Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets
- Save on select Google Chromebooks
- Save on select monitors and accessories
- Instant Pot DUO Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
- Bose SoundSport Wireless for $99
- Up to 40% off NETGEAR products
- AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit
- Arlo Pro by NETGEAR Security System with 5 Wire-Free HD Cameras
- Save on Apple MacBook 12″ Laptops
- Save big on Sony’s 2017 X720E 4K smart TVs
- Etekcity Smart Plug Mini Outlet (2 Pack), Works with Alexa Echo
- Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb Starter Kit and Motion Sensor
- AUKEY 4K Action Camera: $54.27 with code AUKCM015
Streaming and Home Audio
- Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (reg. $39.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.00 (reg. $69.99)
- Sonos One: $25 off
- Sonos PLAY:1: $50 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Sonos PLAYBAR: $100 off
- Sonos PLAYBASE: $100 off
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53 (reg. $33.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.00 (reg. $149.99)
Smart Home
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $139.00 (reg. $199.00)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $148.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $99.00 (reg. $119.00)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $71.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb: $39.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
TVs
Didn’t get the new 4K TV you wanted on Black Friday? Don’t worry, there are a ton of great TVs on sale at Amazon right now.
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU8000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,197.99)
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,496.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
- LG Electronics OLED65B7A 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,296.99 (reg. $2699.99)
- Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 (reg. $1,999.99)
Amazon Devices
- Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (reg. $39.99)
- Echo Dot: $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $89.99 (reg. $119.99)
That’s just a small sampling, and Amazon has discounts right now on just about anything and everything you can imagine. Shop the full sale by following the link below.
Walmart
Aside from Amazon, Walmart is definitely the retailer everyone looks to for hot Cyber Monday deals. Here are some examples of Walmart’s sales:
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN55MU6290): $497.99 (reg. $697.99)
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN65MU6290): $847.99 ($1,099.99)
- Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker: $63.00 (reg. $79.00)
- iRobot Roomba 618 Robotic Vacuum: $196.00 (reg. $269.00)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Google Home Mini – Chalk: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- VIZIO 32″ 5.1 Soundbar System (SB3251n-E0): $139.00 (reg. $198.00)
- Xbox One S (500GB): $189.00
- Xbox One S Ultimate Halo Bundle (500GB): $229.00 (reg. $279.00)
- Dyson Dc59 Slim Cordfree: $189.00
- Braun Series 7 790cc-4 ($30 Rebate Available) Foil Electric Shaver Bundle: $115.99 (reg. $269.97)
Shop the full Walmart sale at the link below.
Walmart Cyber Monday 2017 sale
Best Buy
Rounding out the Big Three is Best Buy, which obviously has a metric ton of deals available for Cyber Monday 2017. Here are some examples:
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: Save $150
- Google Home Mini for $29.99 and Free $10 E-Gift Card
- Select iPad Pro 12.9″ (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi: Save up to $150
- Sony – XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $89.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – Black: $119.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Bose – SoundSport wireless headphones – Black: $99.99 (reg. $149.99)
- Toshiba – 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – with Chromecast Built-in: $299.99 (reg. $479.99)
- Sony – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $599.99 (reg. $799.99)
- Sony – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 6GB Memory – 1TB: $299.99 (reg. $399.99)
- Ubiquiti – AmpliFi HD Home Wi-Fi System: $249.99 (reg. $349.99)
- WD – easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive – Black: $49.99 (reg. $99.99)
That’s barely the tip of the iceberg at Best Buy.
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2017 sale
Target
Next up after the Big Three is definitely Target, and the retailer has some sweet deals in store on Cyber Monday.
- PlayStation VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle: $299.99 (reg. $399.99)
- Samsung 50″ Smart UHD 4K 120 Motion Rate TV – UN50MU6300FXZA: $479.99 ( reg. $849.99)
- LG 55″ Class 2160p 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – 55UJ6300: $499.99 (reg. $699.99)
- Samsung 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV – 58MU6100: $649.99
- Beats EP Headphones: $129.00 (save 15%)
- iRobot Roomba 860 Robotic Vacuum: $349.99 (reg. $499.99)
- iRobot Roomba 614 Vacuuming Robot – R614020: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Qt Stand Mixer KSM75: $199.99 (reg. $259.99)
- Sony Blu-ray Disc Player with Wi-Fi – Black (BDPS3700): $49.99 (reg. $119.99)
- VIZIO 28″ 2.0 Sound Bar – Black (SB2820n-E0): $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Samsung 2.1 HW-K36 Sound Bar with 130W Wireless Sub – Black: $109.99
- Google Home Mini: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.49)
Check out Target’s sale by following the link below.
eBay
Rounding out our top-5 is eBay, which has thousands of killers deals in addition to a new headline Cyber Monday deal that will pop up each hour. Here are some of the deals eBay has available right now:
- Xbox One S 500GB Console + Assassin’s Creed Origins Bundle: $189.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Factory-renewed Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System: $119.95 (reg. $259.95)
- Dyson SV04 V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished): $174.99 (reg. $499.99)
- Google Home: $75.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Parrot Mini Drone Jumping Sumo RC Vehicle with Wide-Angle Camera: $21.99 (reg. $159.99)
Shop the rest of eBay’s sale using the link below.
The Rest of the Best
The Cyber Monday 2017 sales listed above are the hottest online sales of the week, but there are five more big names you’ll want to check out as well. Here they are: