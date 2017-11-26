Tesla reveals pricing for the Tesla Semi and it’s surprisingly competitive

Tesla recently updated its website and revealed how much the company’s new Tesla Semi will cost prospective buyers, noting that a version with 300 miles of range will start at $150,000 with a 500 mille model starting at $200,000. Of course, the cash-strapped company is also offering a limited-edition Founders Series model that will cost $200,000. Notably, the figures above are “expected prices” which is to say that they may be subject to change later on down the line.

That notwithstanding, the Tesla Semi is competitively priced given that a standard semi-truck can cost anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000. That aside, the main allure of the Tesla Semi is Tesla’s claim that it will be more economical than your typical diesel truck on day one.

“It’s not just economic suicide to use one diesel truck,” Musk said during the company’s special event earlier this month, “it’s economic suicide for rail. This beats rail.”

Musk specifically said that the average cost of operating a Tesla Semi on a per-mile basis is just 85 cents compared to an average cost of $1.51 for rail.

And in typical bombastic fashion, Musk also added, “We guarantee this truck won’t break down for one million miles.”

While it remains to be seen when the first Tesla Semi models will actually hit the roads (Tesla claims production will begin in 2019), it’s hard to ignore that interest in Tesla’s semi-truck has been significant. Immediately after the truck’s unveiling, Walmart said it already placed an order for 15 vehicles.

“We believe we can learn how this technology performs within our supply chain, as well as how it could help us meet some of our long-term sustainability goals, such as lowering emissions,” the nationwide retailer said in a statement this month.

Notably, other large companies have also placed orders and expressed interest in the Tesla Semi, with J.B. Hunt having placed an order for 15 vehicles and the Candian supermarket chain Loblaws placing an order for 25 vehicles.