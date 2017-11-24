Why OnePlus isn’t having a Black Friday sale on any of its smartphones

Across the internet today, it’s hard to find a smartphone that doesn’t have a Black Friday deal. Sure, the iPhone X isn’t on sale, but that’s because there aren’t any in stock anyway. But everything else, from the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 to older things like the iPhone 6, is seeing serious discounts and buy-one-get-one offers today.

But one phone you’re not going to see on sale? The OnePlus 5T, which is just a cent less than usual, thanks to OnePlus’s attitude to sales.

OnePlus has always eschewed the standard smartphone distribution chain in favor of direct-to-customer marking. The concept is that by cutting out any middleman (especially the carriers), the company can sell a “flagship” smartphone for significantly less than the competition.

So in theory, any Black Friday deal wouldn’t make sense, as it would involve eating in to the company’s profit margin to the extent that any sale would turn into a loss for OnePlus. At least, that’s what it’s explained in a short statement:

Our goal is to share good technology with the world. That’s why we price our devices fairly year-round, so that you don’t have to double check the math. Say no to Black Friday price games. Mind games are tiring for everyone. (A great line for your Tinder profile.) We prefer to keep the focus on making good products to share with the world. In order to do so, we have to make some money in the process. At the same time, our users would like to save some money. This is where fair pricing comes in. Cut through the BS. Keep things simple. We make money to fund our product and feed the team. You save money and get the best user experience, whether it’s Black Friday or Taco Tuesday. So pick-up your OnePlus 5T today at basically the same price – just $0.01 off. We’ll throw in our Dash Power Bundle at 50% off for 24 hours. We can do that much. You won’t get a huge price slash or rebate on this device today if you order today. You’ll just get the best device we’ve ever created and the immense satisfaction that you’re supporting a smartphone that is changing the way our industry works.

Is the OnePlus 5T’s normal price is good enough to fight the wave of Black Friday smartphone deals? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.