Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2017 deals were just announced: Everything you need to know

You’re probably still digging through the best Black Friday deals out there, hoping to get your order in while supplies last. But as is the case every year, scoring as many Black Friday sales as possible shouldn’t be your only objective, as the massive Cyber Monday event is about to kick off. Amazon is one of the stores you’ll have to pay special attention to come Cyber Monday, and the giant retailer already announced some of its Cyber Monday 2017 plans.
What’s great about Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is that it starts on Sunday, at 5:00 PM, as long as you have a voice-enabled, Alexa-powered gadget in your home. If you don’t have one, here’s how to score one for a discounted price from Amazon, although it might not ship to your home in time for Cyber Monday early deals unless you choose one-day shipping. You could buy one in a retail store near you, as Echo gear is on sale everywhere right now.
Voice shoppers get an early start on Cyber Monday sales at Amazon, but that’s hardly the only way to shop. You’ll be able to buy your Cyber Monday deals the old-fashioned way, using a computer or a mobile device (via the Amazon app), starting a few hours later.
Before you get started, make sure you get a free Amazon Prime subscription trial. Truth be told, you should have started a trial before Black Friday, but there’s still time to get one and take advantage of all its perks.
Once that’s done, be sure to bookmark Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2017 page where all the deals will be posted. The company says it’ll host 30 Deals of the Day and thousands of Lightning Deals on that page. Furthermore, starting tomorrow, customers can browse through new Cyber Monday Deals Week deals as they wait for the actual Cyber Monday sale to start.
Finally, here are some the deals Amazon prepared for Cyber Monday. Note that some of them are available right now for Black Friday. If the prices haven’t been lowered yet, then you’ll just have to wait for Cyber Monday. Be sure to follow our Black Friday 2017 hub for hot Amazon deals until Cyber Monday kicks off.
Amazon Devices
- Save $50 on Echo Show, only $179.99
- Save $30 on All-New Echo Plus, only $119.99
- Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99
- Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99 – the lowest price ever for Echo Dot
- Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99
- Add a TP-Link smart plug to any Echo purchase for only $5 ($20 off)
- Save $20 on All-New Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98
- Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99 – and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98
- Save $50 on All-New Fire HD 10, only $99.99 – the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99
- Save $20 on Fire 7, only $29.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $30 on Kindle, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Kindle for Kids Bundle, only $69.99
- Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99
Electronics
- Premium brand 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $329.99
- Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $598
- Sony 49-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $528
- Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $478
- 55-inch 4K UHD TV, only $224.99
- LG Electronics 55SJ8500 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $796.99
- LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $1,696.99
- LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $2,696.99
- TCL 43-inch 1080p smart TV, only $239.99
- TCL 49-inch 1080p smart TV, only $279.99
- 40-inch 1080p smart TV, only $179.99
- Save on select Sennheiser headphones
- Save 30% on Monoprice & Reprap Guru best-selling 3D printers
- Save up to $200 on select Yamaha digital pianos and keyboards
- Save 30% on TrackR pixel Bluetooth tracking devices
- Save up to 30% on select monitors from Dell, Samsung, ASUS and more
- Save up 40% on select Netgear routers, modems, and more
- Save 30% on the WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive
Toys
- Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets
- Save up to 50% on select Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Play-doh, and more
- Save with deals from Green Toys, ALEX Toys, V-Tech, Thames and Kosmos, Laser Pegs, and more
- Save up to $70 on Piper Computer Kit
- Wonder Workshop Cue Robot, only $179.99
- Osmo Genius Kit, only $79.99; Osmo Creative Kit, only $55.99
Home Furnishings
- Save up to 30% on select robotic vacuums
- Save up to 25% on select Dyson vacuums
- Save more than 40% on Hoover upright vacuum
- Save up to 20% on Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress
- Save up to 40% on select Black & Decker kitchen electrics
- Save up to 30% on select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics
- Save up to 30% on select Farberware cutlery sets
- Prime members, save 15% on select Rivet furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon
- Prime members, save 15% on Stone & Beam furniture and décor, available exclusively from Amazon
- Save $60 on AmazonBasics Big & Tall executive chair
- Save up to 20% on Simpli Home Hamilton rectangular storage ottoman bench
- Save more than 40% on AeroGarden Harvest Wi-Fi
Fashion
- Save up to 30-50% on Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags
- Save up to 60% on select athletic and casual shoes
- Save up to 55% on select Calvin Klein clothing
Smart Home
- Save $40 on Philips Hue White Starter Kit + Motion Sensor
- Save more than 25% on Sengled Element Classic Dimmable Smart LED Bulb
- Save more than 20% on Yale Assure Lock
Video Games
- Save up to 60% on hit games, including Call of Duty: WWII, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, Injustice 2, and Overwatch
- Save up to 50% on select Nintendo Switch accessories
Books, TV & Movies
- Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device
- Save during the biggest Kindle Daily Deal of the year! Up to 85% off on hundreds of Kindle best-selling books, including Theft by Finding and Glass Houses
- Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video
Pets
- Save 20% on PetFusion Memory Foam Dog Beds
- Save 50% on Kurgo Loft Dog Jackets
- Save 25% on Fluval 5 Gallon Aquarium Kit
- Save 45% on PetSafe Dog Training Collars
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 30% on camping gear from Coleman, including the Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Propane Grill, the Coleman Sundome 4-Person Tent, and the Coleman Premium Powerhouse Dual Fuel Lantern
- Save up to 50% on select Adidas clothing, shoes, and gear
- Save more than 25% on select ProForm Cardio Equipment
- Save 25% on Bushnell Rangefinder
- Save on Bushnell H2O Waterproof/Fogproof Binocular
- Save on select Callaway golf balls
- Save more than 35% on select Trademark cornhole
- Save on Firefield 5×50 Nightfall 2 Night Vision Monocular
- Save on Wheeler 89-Piece Deluxe Screwdriver Set
- Save more than 20% on select JOOLA table tennis tables
- Save more than 20% on Tumbl Trak Addie beam
- Save up to 30% on select fishing and boating products
- Save 50% on Mission logo hoodie
- Save on the Simmons ProSport 10x 42mm Roof-Prism waterproof/fog proof binoculars (Black)
Deals from Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs
- Save 20% on select items from Artisans on Amazon Handmade
- Save more than 40% on AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit
- Save more than 35% on Tea Forte Premium Teas and Accessories
- Save 45% on Mission VaporActive Alpha Athletic Apparel
- Save 30% on Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide
- Save $30 on Anki Cozmo
- Save 20% on Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
- Save 25% on Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook – Executive