TVs
- Samsung Electronics UN55MU8000 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $897.99 (reg. $1,197.99)
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- Hisense H9D Plus-Series 55″-Class HDR UHD Smart ULED TV: $699.99 (reg. $1,299.99)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,496.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Samsung 55″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN55MU6290): $497.99 (reg. $697.99)
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Sony XBR65X900E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,498.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
- LG Electronics OLED65B7A 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,296.99 (reg. $2699.99)
- Sony KD70X690E 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 (reg. $1,999.99)
- LG – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $999.99 (reg. $1,499.99)
- Sony – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,199.99 (reg. $1,799.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
Streaming Media
- Roku Streaming Stick+: $48.00 (reg. $69.99)
- Fire TV Stick: $24.99 (reg $39.99)
- Google Chromecast: $20.00 (reg. $35.00)
- Google Chromecast Audio: $25.00 (reg. $35.00)
Wireless Speakers
- Sonos One: $25 off
- Sonos PLAY:1: $50 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Sonos PLAYBAR: $100 off
- Sonos PLAYBASE: $100 off
- Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III Wireless Speaker: $449.99 (reg. $499.99)
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV: $539.99 (reg. $599.99)
- Amazon All-New Echo: $79.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot: $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo (1st Generation): $69.99 (reg. $164.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini and $10 e-gift card: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- Vantrue V4.2 bluetooth speaker with 24 hours playtime: $49.99 with code RVLXUK3S
- AUKEY SK-M31 Mini Bluetooth Speaker w/ Enhanced Bass: $19.12 with code AUKBF013
- AUKEY SK-M30 Eclipse Wireless Speaker w/ Enhanced Bass: $36.99 with code AUKBF014
- AUKEY SK-M12 SoundTank Bluetooth Speaker w/ 30-Hour Playtime: $32.99 with code AUKBF015
- AUKEY SK-S1 Bluetooth Stereo Speaker w/ Enhanced Bass: $39.99 with code AUKBF016
- AUKEY SK-A6 AudioLink Wi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker: $74.69 with code AUKBF017
Home Audio
- AmazonBasics 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar: $49.99 (reg. $69.99)
- AmazonBasics 2.1 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer: $74.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Bose Solo 15 Series II TV Sound System: $299.00 (reg. $449.95)
- Samsung HW-M450/ZA 2.1 Channel Soundbar: $157.99 (reg. 279.99)
- Samsung HW-M550 3.1 Channel 340 Watt Wireless Audio Soundbar: $217.99 (reg. $379.99)
Headphones
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53 (reg. $33.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.99 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.00 (reg. $149.99)
- Apple AirPods: $150 (reg. $159)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones: $128.00 (reg. $198.00)
- Sony Premium Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth Headphone: $348.00 (reg. $399.00)
- Ghostek EarShot Headphones: $29.95 (reg. $49.95)
- Ghostek Silencer Earbuds: $29.95 (reg. $49.95)
- Ghostek soDrop 2 Premium Bluetooth Headphones: $59.95 (reg. $79.95)
- Ghostek Cannon Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: $79.95 (reg. $99.95)
Smart Home
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera: $139.00 (reg. $199.00)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $148.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm: $99.00 (reg. $119.00)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $49.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit: $59.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb: $39.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
- ecobee4 Alexa-Enabled Thermostat with Sensor: $199.00 (reg. $249.00)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect: $249.99 (reg. $279.99)
- Amazon All-New Echo: $79.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot: $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Certified Refurbished Amazon Echo (1st Generation): $69.99 (reg. $164.99)
- Google Home: $79.00 (reg. $129.00)
- Google Home Mini and $10 e-gift card: $29.00 (reg. $49.00)
- iRobot Roomba 650 Robot Vacuum: $269.99 (reg. $374.99)
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity: $274.99 (reg. $374.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub: $49.00 (reg. $99.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor: $19.99 (reg. $39.99)
- Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor: $29.00 (reg. $39.99)
- Arlo Pro Add-On Camera: $167.49 (reg. $189.99)
- Arlo by Netgear Security Cameras – 3 HD Cameras Security System: $199.99 (reg. $449.99)
Tablets and E-readers
- Kindle E-reader: $49.99 (reg. $79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $89.99 (reg. $119.99)
- All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa: $49.99
- All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa: $79.99
- All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free: $99.99 (reg. $149.99)
Gaming
- Nintendo Switch: $299.00
- Valve Steam Link: $4.99 (reg. $49.99)
- PlayStation VR – Gran Turismo Sport Bundle: $299.00 (reg. $399.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Console – Destiny 2 Bundle: $349.99 (reg. $449.99)
- Xbox One S 500GB Console: $189.00 (reg. $279.99)
Fitness Trackers
- Fitbit Alta HR: $99.00 (reg. $149.95)
- Fitbit Charge 2: $99.00 (reg. $149.95)
- Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch: $149.00 (reg. $199.95)
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch with $50 gift card: $299.00 ($50 savings)
Dash Cams
- Vantrue X1 Full HD 1080P 1920×1080 Dash Cam 170° Wide Angle: $66.99 with code NFT9Z5YL
- Vantrue N3 Mirror 1080P Touch Screen Dual Dash Cam with Rearview Camera: $89.99 with code PIJHLECE
- Vantrue N2 Pro Dual 1080P Dash Cam with Infrared lights: $159.99 with code WO63OASJ
- Vantrue X1 Pro 2.5K Dash Cam Super HD 1440p 2560×1440 Dash Cam: $99.99 with code V7RKXLCD
- Vantrue N2 1080P Dual Dash Cam Front and Rear: $109.99 with code LSGDC9KN
- Vantrue R3 2K 1296P Dash Cam: $82.49 with code D29TI5YE
Other
- DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone: $398.00 (reg. $499.00)
- DJI Mavic Pro Drone: $809.00 (reg. $999.00)
- Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum: $249.00 ($349.99)
- Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Plus Allergy: $449.99 ($699.99)
- Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player: $149.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush: $184.98 (reg. $219.99)
- Keurig K55 K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: $67.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Keurig K575 K-Cup Coffee Maker: $127.99 (reg. $179.99)
- 22% off every Roccat gaming PC accessory on Amazon with coupon code 22ROCCATBFCM