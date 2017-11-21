Verizon Black Friday 2017 deals: 50% off Galaxy S8, Note8, Pixel 2 and more

With Black Friday almost upon us, we’ve already seen most of the important cellphone deals that we’re going to see this holiday season. T-Mobile showed off its buy-one-get-one deal on the iPhone and Galaxy S8, and now Verizon’s revealed its counter-offer.

This deal only applies to the Android flagships — no iPhone savings here, sorry — but you don’t have to buy two phones to get the savings, at least. Plus, there’s killer deals on accessories like Bluetooth speakers and the Google Home that don’t require you to be a Verizon customer at all.

The phone savings are simple: buy a Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note8, or Moto Z2 Force for 50% off. You’ll actually be buying the phone at full price in 24 monthly installments, and then get a bill credit for 50% of the installment amount every month. You lose that credit if you leave Verizon any time during the 24 months, so you’re committing to Verizon for the next two years.

In addition, Verizon has a bunch of accessory deals that are unusually good offers. In particular, the Google Home offers are as good as we’ve seen anywhere else. The deals start online on Thursday and continue throughout the weekend.