Verizon Black Friday 2017 deals: 50% off Galaxy S8, Note8, Pixel 2 and more

With Black Friday almost upon us, we’ve already seen most of the important cellphone deals that we’re going to see this holiday season. T-Mobile showed off its buy-one-get-one deal on the iPhone and Galaxy S8, and now Verizon’s revealed its counter-offer.
This deal only applies to the Android flagships — no iPhone savings here, sorry — but you don’t have to buy two phones to get the savings, at least. Plus, there’s killer deals on accessories like Bluetooth speakers and the Google Home that don’t require you to be a Verizon customer at all.
The phone savings are simple: buy a Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note8, or Moto Z2 Force for 50% off. You’ll actually be buying the phone at full price in 24 monthly installments, and then get a bill credit for 50% of the installment amount every month. You lose that credit if you leave Verizon any time during the 24 months, so you’re committing to Verizon for the next two years.
In addition, Verizon has a bunch of accessory deals that are unusually good offers. In particular, the Google Home offers are as good as we’ve seen anywhere else. The deals start online on Thursday and continue throughout the weekend.
- Smarten up your home and save $50 on Google Home (now $79.99) or take $20 off Google Home Mini (now $29.99. plus get a $10 prepaid card from 11/23 through 11/27). Grab a Google Daydream View for just $79.99 or take $15 off a Chromecast Ultra (now $54.99).
- Get $100 off select Android smartphones on device payment with a retail value of $400 or more when you choose Verizon unlimited.** And when you buy a case for that new phone, get 50% off another case of equal or lesser value.
- Get $250 off the retail price of any iPad when you sign up for two years of Verizon service, or $300 off when purchased with two years of service and purchase an iPhone on Verizon device payment. (valid through 11/26)
- Get $50 off popular Fitbit products like the Fitbit Alta HR (was $149.99, now $99.99), Fitbit Charge 2 (was $149.99, now $99.99) and Fitbit Blaze (was $199.99, now $149.99). (valid through 11/27)
- Save big on speakers like the UE BOOM 2 (was $199.99, now $99.99), the UE MEGABOOM (was $299.99, now $179.99) and speakers from JBL, including the JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (was $149.99, now $89.99). (valid through 11/27)
- Save on Nest products, including Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm (was $119.99, now $99.99), Nest Cam Wi-Fi video camera (was $199.99, now $139.99) and Nest Cam IQ (was $299.99, now $249.99). (valid through 11/27)