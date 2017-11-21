Uber paid $100,000 to cover up the 2016 hack of 57 million customers

Uber just can’t seem to stay out of the news. Even with a newly minted CEO dead-set on tidying up the company’s tarnished reputation, Uber still manages to find itself embroiled in scandal after scandal. The most recent addition to Uber’s growing list of transgressions involves efforts by the company to conceal the fact that hackers managed to steal personal data belonging to 57 million drivers and Uber customers.

The attack initially took place in November of 2016, though Uber didn’t learn that there was a breach until one month later. The compromised information included email addresses and upwards of 600,000 driver’s license numbers. Notably, there’s no indication that social security numbers or banking information was compromised.

Seeing as how driver’s licence information was taken, Uber was legally obligated to alert both drivers and regulators to the breach. Instead, Uber, which at the time was already entangled with other privacy-related issues, opted to pay off the hackers to the tune of $100,000 in exchange for their silence.

Though Uber maintains that the accessed data was never used maliciously, it goes without saying that any company in possession of your sensitive information should never try and hide the fact that said information was compromised.

Uber’s statement on the matter, penned by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, reads as follows: