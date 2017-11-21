iMac Pro might ship with an advanced theft detection that can’t be disabled

When it launches, the iMac Pro will be the most powerful Mac ever built. The new iMac is also supposed to be incredibly expensive, starting at $4,999, which means that some people out there would be interested in stealing such high-prized possessions. It might not be as convenient as stealing MacBooks, but it’s still a theoretical risk.

A new report says that Apple may build some sort of Find My iMac Pro feature inside this particular desktop to prevent thefts.

The news/speculation comes from Pike’s Universum, a blog that previously revealed the purported specs of the iMac Pro and then the Intel chip versions built for it.

Apparently, the iMac Pro firmware contains “some form of mobile connectivity,” which may have something to do with “advanced theft protection.

Even the cheapest iMac Pro costs $4999 and is thus far more expensive than any other iMac model that is now available, let alone the top of the line one with a price tag north of $15K, and it is so easy to walk away with a 27-inch computer, and that may be why Apple is going to introduce a new kind of “Find my iMac Pro” type of theft protection. One that phones home to report the exact GPS location. And there’s no way of switching it off…

However, this is all speculation at this time rather than a confirmed feature, as the data may be some leftover from iOS. If it’s real, that means the iMac Pro will make use of some sort of SIM card to stay connected to the internet at all times.

A few days ago, developers discovered evidence that the iMac Pro will also pack an A10 Fusion chip, the same processor found inside the iPhone 7, that will power always-on “Hey Siri” functionality. Even when the iMac Pro is turned off.

The iMac Pro should be launched at some point next month, but Apple is yet to announce an actual launch date for the all-in-one desktop.