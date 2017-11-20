Apple plans to make iPhones and MacBooks from recycled materials

Apple wants its products to be as eco-friendly as possible and keeps working on improving its environmental policies. During events and on product pages, Apple keeps advertising its progress manufacturing devices that have a minimal environmental impact, and the company has an entire team looking at ways of reducing pollution and improve recycling.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to running an eco-friendly business in a recent interview, saying that it plans to manufacture its popular products like the iPhone and MacBook from recycled materials and new materials like bioplastics.

“What we’ve committed to is 100 percent recycled material to make our products, or renewable material,” Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson told news.com.au in an interview.. “We’re working like gangbusters on that.”

“As far as I know, we’re the only company in the sector trying to figure that out. Most people talk about recycling electronics, but the material is not necessarily used in new electronics,” the exec added.

As commendable as it might seem, the task is not an easy one considering the number of devices Apple sells every year. But the company does want to “stop mining the earth altogether.”

A new report from Amnesty International commended Apple for being the industry leader when it comes to responsible cobalt sourcing.

The mineral, critical to batteries found in plenty of everyday devices, including Apple gadgets, comes in large quantities from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which produces more than half of the worldwide supply. However, working conditions are hazardous, and the mineral is mined by hand, and sometimes by children. Apple earlier this year said it would stop using cobalt mined by hand in the country.

That’s great and all but it might be a while until Apple actually manages to stop mining the earth and manufacture its products out of recycled materials only.