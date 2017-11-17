TigerDirect Black Friday 2017: Huge savings on computers, consoles, tablets and more

One week from today, everyone is going to be clicking rapidly through retailer websites, desperate to find the best deals they can before they all sell out. Black Friday 2017 should be just as chaotic as any other year, and despite the fact that we’ve already covered dozens of deals and sales events, there are still more trickling out every day. For example, on Thursday, the Black Friday ad for online retailer TigerDirect made its way online.

As you’d expect from an online retailer that specializes in electronics, there are tons of great tech deals on display in the ad. Whether you’re looking for computers, routers, game consoles or hard drives, you’re sure to find something in TigerDirect’s Black Friday “sale leak,” which features some of the site’s top doorbusters.

You can click through to BFAds.net for the full TigerDirect Black Friday ad scan, but here are some of the highlights:

Microsoft Xbox One S Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle : $229.99 (save $50)

: $229.99 (save $50) HP 17-x Intel Quad-Core 4GB RAM 1TB HDD 17.3″ Windows 10 Laptop : $349.99 (save $250)

: $349.99 (save $250) TP-Link Archer AC3200 Wireless Tri-Band Gigabit Router : $109.99 (save $90)

: $109.99 (save $90) Belkin AC1900 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router (Refurbished) : $19.99 (save $180)

: $19.99 (save $180) HP V273 27″ Full HD LED Monitor : $119.99 (save $100)

: $119.99 (save $100) Huawei MateBook Intel Core m5 8GB RAM 12″ QHD Windows 10 Tablet : $399.99 (save $500)

: $399.99 (save $500) CyberPower Standby Series 425VA 8 Outlet UPS : $29.99 (save $40)

: $29.99 (save $40) Fitbit Charge HR Activity Tracker : $79.99 (save $50)

: $79.99 (save $50) HP EliteBook 840 G1 Intel Core i7 8GB RAM 14″ Touch Ultrabook (Refurbished) : $299.99 (save $500)

: $299.99 (save $500) Lenovo ThinkPad X131e Dual-Core 4GB RAM 11.6″ Chromebook (Refurbished) : $99.99 (save $150)

: $99.99 (save $150) Lexmark MX317dn Mono Laser Multifunction Printer: $149.00 (save $170)

Once again, this is a fairly limited selection (even though the deals are pretty great), so we’ll be keeping an eye out for more from TigerDirect in the coming days. In the meantime, check out our Black Friday 2017 hub.