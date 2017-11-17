Tesla unveiled a gorgeous next-gen Roadster and the specs are absolutely mind-blowing

In the lead-up to the Tesla Semi unveiling on Thursday night, Elon Musk took to Twitter and boldly said that the event will “blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension.” Naturally, many dismissed Musk’s tweet as nothing more than the typical bombast we’ve come to expect from the Tesla CEO over the years. But as it turned out, Tesla’s special event was actually jaw-dropping.

Not only did Tesla unveil a brand new electric semi-truck with 500 miles of range, an intriguing new design, and generally impressive specs, the company pulled an Apple-esque one more thing when Elon Musk unveiled the company’s next-gen Roadster by having it drive out from the back of a Tesla Semi. Say what you will about Tesla, the company certainly knows how to put on a show.

For as cool as the Tesla Semi is, the Roadster pretty much stole the show. And with good reason, the redesigned Roadster looks sleek as hell and its specs are absolutely insane. First and foremost, the next-gen Roadster can go from 0-60 MPH in 1.9 seconds flat; let that sink in for a moment. A 0-60 time of 1.9 seconds is faster than the LaFerrari, the Bugatti Veyron and a host of other supercars.

“It will be the fastest production car ever made,” Musk said proudly.

Not to be outdone, the Roadster can go from 0-100 MPH in 4.2 seconds and can complete a quarter mile in 8.8 seconds. Put simply, Tesla’s new Roadster completely redefines the term “speed demon.”

But wait, there’s more!

The Roadster has a top speed of more than 250 MPH, can seat 4, and saving the best for last, has an insane range of 620 MPH. That’s not a typo. Tesla’s new Roadster can go 620 miles on a single charge.

The car is set to arrive in 2020 and will have a base price of $200,000. If you’ve got plenty of change to throw around, you can get a Founders Edition model if you’re willing to put down $250,000 towards a reservation today.

Some additional photos of the new Roadster can be seen below.