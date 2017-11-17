Dell’s Cyber Monday ad just leaked: Windows PCs sales, TV deals, and discounted consoles

It’s not even Black Friday and yet you can already purchase a bunch of gadgets at Black Friday prices since so many retailers have started their early shopping events, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others. But don’t spend all your money on hot Black Friday deals, as Cyber Monday is also just around the corner. In fact, we already have a leaked Cyber Monday ad to show you: Dell’s Cyber Monday 2017 flyer.

If you’re shopping for Windows PCs, whether they’re desktop or laptops, you’ve come to the right place. The 12-page ad that Best Black Friday posted online has some great bargains in it.

Dell’s Cyber Monday 2017 event starts at 8:00 AM, with doorbusters to be revealed hourly until 8:00 PM. Here are some of the hot items:

Consoles and games

$229.99 Xbox One S 500GB Console + 3-month Live and 3-month Game Pass (save $50)

$219.99 Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle with extra controller and Super Lucky’s Tale

$199 PS4 1TB console (save $100)

TV

$1.499.99 70-inch Vizio XLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $500 and get $200 Dell Promo eGift Card)

$2,699.99 65-inch LG OLED 4K UHD Smart TV and 4K 3D Blu-ray Player (save $2,099)

$999.99 65-inch Samsung Curved 4K UHD Smart TV (save $500 and get $200 Dell Promo eGift Card)

$1,599.99 55-inch LG OLED 4K UHD Smart TV (save $700)

$699.99 55-inch Samsung Curved 4K UHD Smart TV (save $300 and get $100 Dell Promo eGift Card)

Wearables

$279.99 Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smart Watch (save $70)

$149.99 Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Smart Watch (save $50)

$149.95 Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch (save $50)

Laptops and Desktops

$1,649.99 Dell XPS 27 Desktop (save $500)

$1,199.99 Alienware 15 Laptop (save $350)

$999.99 Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop (save $350)

$949.99 Dell XPS 13 Laptop (save $150)

$899.99 Dell XPS Tower Desktop (save $300)

$799.99 Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop (save $200)

$799.99 Alienware Aurora Desktop (save $300)

$799.99 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Laptop (save $200)

$699 Dell XPS Tower Desktop (save $200)

$649.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1 (save $180)

$649.99 Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 (save $40)

$699.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop (save $120)

$499.99 Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop (save $150)

$499.99 Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 (save $130)

$449.99 Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (save $250)

$379.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Touch laptop (save $150)

$349.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1Laptop $180)

$329.99 Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 (save $40)

$329.99 Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop (save $150)

$329.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop (save $170)

$279.99 Dell Inspiron Small Desktop (save $170)

$199.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop (save $100)

$149.99 Dell 27 Monitor (save $100)

$129.99 Dell Inspiron 14 3000 laptop (save $120)

Check out the full Dell Cyber Monday flyer at this link. To compare Cyber Monday deals with Dell’s Black Friday offer, follow this link.

Image Source: Dell via Best Black Friday Image Source: Dell via Best Black Friday